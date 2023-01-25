“Are you kidding me”: Fans angry at LE SSERAFIM’s stylists as Sakura was seen wearing a short skirt in extremely cold weather

LE SSERAFIM’s fans are furious over the group’s stylists for making Sakura wear a short skirt in freezing weather.

On January 24, the ANTIFRAGILE group were spotted at the Incheon Airport, flying to Japan for their Japanese single, FEARLESS. Airport looks are a big thing in K-pop, especially since hordes of fans and media camp up in the area to record celebrities.

While the remaining LE SSERAFIM members dressed up as fashionable yet cozy in the -18 degree celsius weather of South Korea, Sakura was seen in a short dress with a fluffy jacket and scarf. Not just fans, even the members seemed concerned for Sakura in multiple clips recorded by fans,

mickey⁷ @jkwashdmydishes joe @elsserafim sakura & eunchae oh no they look so cold, it's -18 degrees in korea right now 🥺 sakura & eunchae oh no they look so cold, it's -18 degrees in korea right now 🥺 https://t.co/Je5ymydRpw WHY IS SAKURA IN A SKIRT ARE YOU KIDDING ME twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… WHY IS SAKURA IN A SKIRT ARE YOU KIDDING ME twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

LE SSERAFIM’s stylists face fans’ ire as they see Sakura visibly freezing in cold weather

LE SSERAFIM members seem to give other K-pop idols a run for their money whenever they arrive at or depart from the airport. Their airport fits are usually praised by many, unlike what happened on January 24, when fans were upset with the stylists for not dressing one member as per the weather.

The night of January 24 was freezing in South Korea, where the temperature had dipped to -18 degrees Celsius. The ANTIFRAGILE group arrived at the airport to leave for Japan as part of their upcoming Japanese album promotions. However, while Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, and Kazuha dressed up warmly, Sakura was styled in a short skirt with a jacket and scarf.

les @latinayunjin i wanna speak to whoever decided to have sakura wear a skirt in negative weather after she just had covid i wanna speak to whoever decided to have sakura wear a skirt in negative weather after she just had covid https://t.co/LXx9wg9ZXg

The members seemed concerned for Sakura too. As soon as they stepped down from the car, Huh Yunjin was seen rubbing Sakura’s legs, in hopes of giving her a bit of warmth.

Hong Eunchae also kept her close to herself and walked beside her. Once inside, Kazuha was seen looking back multiple times to check on Sakura.

Fans were naturally upset at the stylists’ poor choice of clothes for the LE SSERAFIM member. Their anger only grew when they remembered that Sakura had recently battled COVID.

In light of that, many wondered what stopped the stylists from giving Sakura long pants, much like the remaining members.

Lucia Evenrose @luxsolarie What in the world was the stylist thinking when they gave sakura a short skirt despite the fact that it is -18 degrees in Korea rn :[[

Even Korean citizens are warned not to leave the house due to the extremely cold weather, and the stylist still gives sakura a short skirt??? What in the world was the stylist thinking when they gave sakura a short skirt despite the fact that it is -18 degrees in Korea rn :[[ Even Korean citizens are warned not to leave the house due to the extremely cold weather, and the stylist still gives sakura a short skirt??? https://t.co/fbJmT4H8Ig

🌸ลิลลี่³⁹ @justsakuraeunbi yunjin worried about sakura because it's so cold there and she was wearing short skirt yunjin worried about sakura because it's so cold there and she was wearing short skirt 😭 https://t.co/EYBVQcb1qC

Mila @milkkura39 Damn..the weather is cold & windy..and Sakura wearing skirt..it must be soooo cold..other members even worried of her..Eunchae holding Sakura's hand to keep her warm 🥺🥺 Damn..the weather is cold & windy..and Sakura wearing skirt..it must be soooo cold..other members even worried of her..Eunchae holding Sakura's hand to keep her warm 🥺🥺 https://t.co/atNUUXR4t6

Mila @milkkura39 Why give her wearing skirt in negative celsius weather Why give her wearing skirt in negative celsius weather

Heejin's Maid @Heekki_ae Why did they give Sakura a skirt WHEN ITS -18 DEGREES IN KOREA Why did they give Sakura a skirt WHEN ITS -18 DEGREES IN KOREA

★ @gonyij joe @elsserafim sakura & eunchae oh no they look so cold, it's -18 degrees in korea right now 🥺 sakura & eunchae oh no they look so cold, it's -18 degrees in korea right now 🥺 https://t.co/Je5ymydRpw why the hell did the stylist dress sakura in a skirt in negative degree weather… twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… why the hell did the stylist dress sakura in a skirt in negative degree weather… twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… https://t.co/pTUE6hDIUC

Valeria Aitana @amarilis9964 twitter.com/justsakuraeunb… 🌸ลิลลี่³⁹ @justsakuraeunbi yunjin worried about sakura because it's so cold there and she was wearing short skirt yunjin worried about sakura because it's so cold there and she was wearing short skirt 😭 https://t.co/EYBVQcb1qC They don't need to look good all the time just for the airport, specially if it's winter, but is because there are always cameras there They don't need to look good all the time just for the airport, specially if it's winter, but is because there are always cameras there 💀 twitter.com/justsakuraeunb…

ً @kazuhasakura who put sakura in a skirt wtf im so mad who put sakura in a skirt wtf im so mad

Recent updates on LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM has had a rollercoaster ride in just the first month of 2023. From winning awards to getting tangled in false dating rumors to gearing up for a musical release - the group has experienced many things already.

NME @NME @le_sserafim are on our #NME100 list for 2023 and they’re a force to be reckoned with .@le_sserafim are on our #NME100 list for 2023 and they’re a force to be reckoned with 🔥 https://t.co/7jgtFSYlSa

The ANTIFRAGILE singers won the Rookie of the Year award at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards held on January 19. A day prior to that, SOURCE MUSIC officially denied the rumors that stated Kim Chaewon was in a relationship with a “former rapper with flower boy visuals.” The person with whom the alleged photo was taken also revealed that he was just a fan and had photoshopped the image.

Meanwhile, the group flew to Japan on January 24 to promote their Japanese single, I’M FEARLESS scheduled for release on January 25.

