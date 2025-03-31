Are Rebecca Loos and Piers Morgan related? David Beckham’s former PA stands by her claim that she had an affair with the soccer star

Football star David Beckham’s former PA, Rebecca Loos, recently made headlines when she maintained her allegation of having an affair with the soccer player. She spoke candidly in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, March 30.

According to Loos, she believed her alleged affair with the football star was over until Beckham's 2023 Netflix documentary series brought it back into the public eye. She added that the relationship with Beckham lasted four months.

Loos, who is a second cousin of broadcaster Piers Morgan, said that she has stuck to the truth over the years, despite the athlete's legal team labelling her claims as "ludicrous.” She further told the outlet:

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth.”

Rebecca Loos spoke about her alleged affair in the interview with 60 Minutes

Hours after paying tribute to his wife Victoria Beckham on Mother's Day in the UK, David Beckham found himself in hot waters. The former soccer player is now facing new allegations that he had an affair with Rebecca Loos, his former assistant, 20 years ago.

For an episode that aired on Sunday, March 30, Loos talked candidly with 60 Minutes Australia about her alleged affair with David in 2003. Rebecca Loos told 60 Minutes reporter Dimity Clancey:

"I wish that I had maybe been a bit smarter in the decisions I had made, but things were done the way they were done. And you just have to learn from it.”

She went on to explain why she has never really held back from talking about the alleged relationship and why she has persisted in speaking up. Explaining the same, she said:

"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated, I've never lied about a single thing… When they were in Madrid it was, you know, you're the first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.”

Loos detailed the events between the two, including the numerous alleged "intimate" texts that were sent and explained the ways in which Beckham's charms allegedly enticed her.

Rebecca Loos then admitted that she was in love, but she also stated that the joy soon gave way to suffering. She then claimed that due to the vicious and personal assaults she had received, she was forced to give her side of the story in a candid TV appearance.

Loos then alleged that she was glad the incident was behind her, but it was only right that she stepped forward to protect her reputation after Beckham included her in his 2023 Netflix documentary of the same name, claiming the accusations were "incredibly difficult" for his wife.

Rebecca Loos then acknowledged that she wished she had handled things better, but she is still glad that she advocated for herself. For context, Loos told the News of the World in 2004 that when David Beckham moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid, they had an affair.

After Beckham moved to Spain to play football for Real Madrid in 2003, Rebecca became his personal assistant. The 26-year-old then made public claims that she had slept with her employer, who was married to a Spice Girl.

Victoria, David's wife, was reportedly out of town when he initially approached her at a nightclub. Additionally, images of David having a party with his personal assistant were leaked to the public shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, in the Netflix show, Beckham called the allegations made by Rebecca Loos absurd and denied ever having an affair with her at the time.

