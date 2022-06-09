Are Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler back together? Couple welcomes baby girl months after divorce drama

American country singer Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed their first child, a girl named Lucy Lu, in May 2022.

The 37-year-old star announced the news of him becoming a father on June 7 during his set at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

As per a video captured by Music Mayhem magazine, he said from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium:

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu."

He went on to discuss how parenthood has already transformed him:

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."

As of now, it is not clear if the duo is back together or not. The couple also did not disclose when or where their daughter was born.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler's divorce

The couple's exciting news comes only weeks after a court granted Fowler's plea to cancel her divorce from Hunt.

She filed for divorce in February, withdrew her charges hours later, and re-filed in a different county the same day. According to records acquired by PEOPLE, a court-authorized the motion in April.

Fowler accused Sam Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and infidelity in her divorce file and stated that she feels "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

In early May, TMZ broke the news that Hunt's wife, Fowler, had asked the court to revoke the divorce cast in April, and a judge finally signed it off.

At the time, an insider revealed to People Magazine that the duo was trying to do "their best every day."

"Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler tied the knot in April 2017 after dating on and off for several years.

When did the couple start expecting? What is their relationship status now?

The couple's pregnancy was first revealed in Fowler's divorce papers, which stated she was expected to give birth in May. Hunt later disclosed Fowler's pregnancy in March. While serving as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA, the singer said:

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

While Sam Hunt did not address his marriage situation, he said that he and Fowler were brainstorming on naming their daughter.

"We're thinking about it. I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

Sam Hunt and Fowler met at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and dated on and off for ten years before tying the knot in Georgia in April 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far