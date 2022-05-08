What happened between Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler? Couple reportedly called off divorce two months after separation

American singer Sam Hunt and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler have reportedly called off their divorce and are ready to reconcile.

As per new court documents obtained by outlet TMZ, Hunt's wife, Fowler, asked the court to revoke the divorce cast last month, and a judge has finally signed off.

Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce from the Take Your Time singer in February 2022. However, she soon withdrew her petition and refiled it in another county in Tennessee. In the documents, she stated that the singer was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

As per the publication, another hint that the duo are trying to work on their marriage is that Sam Hunt is wearing his wedding ring again.

The 37-year-old singer was not wearing his ring during a performance in March 2022 amidst his ongoing divorce at the time, but he was wearing it during a concert in Florida last week.

The outlet also reports that some sources have claimed to have seen Sam Hunt and Hannah together walking their dog. The duo are also ready to welcome their first child together at the end of this month, which, as per TMZ, could also be a reason for them to give their marriage another try.

A brief look into Sam Hunt and Hannah Fowler's relationship

Hunt and Fowler met in 2008 and supposedly dated for a few years. Hunt dedicated his debut album Montevallo after her native state. He also played football at the University of Alabama in Birmingham from 2005 to 2007, which is probably how they met.

After a brief separation, the couple reconciled in 2016.

People magazine reported that Hunt's spokesperson confirmed the couple's engagement in January 2017. Despite keeping the specifics of the proposal private at the time, Hunt eventually revealed them during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show, stating that he proposed to Fowler while on a vacation to Israel.

Sam Hunt had great preparations for a grand proposal, but things nearly came apart due to a small fight before he popped the question.

The couple married in April 2017, two months after they got engaged, in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hunt stated his desire to raise a family with Fowler on KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show in July 2021, saying:

"I hope so. We've been talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now. And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

Fowler filed for divorce from her musician husband less than a year later in February 2022, alleging infidelity as the cause. In the earlier divorce petition, Fowler had reportedly asked for primary custody of their child, along with child support and alimony payments.

