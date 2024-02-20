"Are we sure it's not a bulletproof vest?": Netizens react as Donald Trump wearing a girdle photo goes viral online

On February 17, 2024, Donald Trump attended the Sneaker Con in Philadelphia and launched his customized Trump-branded sneakers. However, it was something entirely different that made headlines, that of the former President presumably wearing a girdle underneath his shirt.

As per Newsweek, Donald Trump was on the stage at the event delivering a speech when a middle-aged female supporter rushed on stage crying and stated:

“My kids need you, Trump. I love this man, we need him. He’s a good Christian. He’s a good honest man, go out and vote for Trump.”

Not only did she exclaim, but she also gave a hug to the GOP frontrunner, thus exposing the alleged girdle underneath. The image quickly surfaced online and earned wild reactions from netizens.

In this regard, X user @ktnislosingit commented under @RonFilipkowski’s post claiming that the girdle-like thing on Trump may have been a bulletproof vest.

“Or maybe it’s body armor”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Donald Trump’s alleged girdle photo

On Saturday’s Sneaker Con, Donald Trump was interrupted on stage by a supporter who urged fellow Americans to vote for him.

While this moment initially made headlines, later, it was replaced by another piece of news. Ron Filipkowski, a longtime Trump critic and an attorney by profession took to X the following day and posted two screengrabs of the moment and alleged that the former President was wearing a girdle around his waist.

Here’s how he captioned his tweet:

“You can see the outline of the top of his girdle when this woman hugs him.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed over 976,000 times, with more than 10,000 likes and 2,400 comments. It has also been reposted over 2,100 times.

In the wake of this viral post, Twitteratti had diverse reactions to Trump reportedly donning a girdle, with many suggesting the visible elastic underneath his shirt may have been a bulletproof vest, body armor, adult diaper, and more. Here are some of the remarks from underneath the post.

The girdle speculation comes only a few days after Donald Trump took to Truth Social to call out those who reportedly made him appear larger than usual in one of the four images of him playing golf.

As per Newsweek, he alleged in his February 16 post that one of the pictures that made him look bloated and fat-bellied was AI-generated, while the rest were real.

"The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create the picture on the top left. These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are [of] me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!" Donald Trump wrote.

Notably, at Sneaker Con, the real estate magnate unveiled his limited-edition sneakers brand. The shoes are called “Never Surrender High-Tops” and are priced at $399 on a website that also sells Trump-branded cologne and perfume.

"Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump. They're for the go-getters who don't know the word quit. The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer," the description of the sneakers reads.

However, the former President claimed it was not political and had nothing to do with any of his presidential campaigns.