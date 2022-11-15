“As he should be”: BTS fans celebrate Jung Kook being chosen as the sexiest man at age 25 by People Magazine

On November 15, BTS’ Jung Kook was chosen as the “Sexiest Man at Age 25” in People Magazine’s said category.

For those unversed, every year People Magazine runs a poll where either fans or the internal team choose the sexiest celebrities from different age groups.

Recently, People Magazine released their popular ranking of several male celebrities from ages 18 to 70, including one celebrity of each age, who is deemed as the sexiest from their category. Jung Kook was chosen to be in the age 25 category, his current age.

Upon hearing the news, a BTS fan reacted with:

BTS’ Jung Kook makes it to People Magazine’s Sexiest Men list for the second time

This isn’t the first time, however, that the Euphoria singer has made it to the magazine’s iconic list. In 2020, BTS’ golden maknae member was declared as the first “Sexiest International Man Alive” by People Magazine. He beat Dan Levy, Paul Mescal, Matthew Rhys and Keith Urban to make it to the coveted list.

For this year’s “Sexiest Man at Age 25,” Jung Kook’s name is included among well-known artists such as Liam Payne, Nick Jonas, and Austin Butler, among others.

Of course, BTS fans are ecstatic with the news and have now taken to social media to react to the same.

Golden Times✨ @JJK_Times [INFO] Jungkook been named one of the sexiest men alive of 2022 by People magazine! [INFO] Jungkook been named one of the sexiest men alive of 2022 by People magazine! https://t.co/czskvZDktL

Layla 💜 @Soshowme06137 YES ma’am he damn sure is and that’s PERIOD We need to be the ones judging these stinking polls #SexiestManAliveJungkook ‍ @_RapperJK Ohmygod!! I had to do a double take when this came upYES ma’am he damn sure is and that’s PERIODWe need to be the ones judging these stinking polls @_RapperJK Ohmygod!! I had to do a double take when this came up 😂 YES ma’am he damn sure is and that’s PERIOD 😏🔥🔥 We need to be the ones judging these stinking polls 😌 #SexiestManAliveJungkook ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/QFs5m0OPkV

Sea | FIFAKOOK 🏟 @jeonforevr Jungkook has once again made the list of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” as he is named “Sexy at Every Age” by them in their Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue!!Previously Jungkook was named “Sexiest International Man Alive” by them! Worldwide IT BOY has the whole world whipped! Jungkook has once again made the list of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” as he is named “Sexy at Every Age” by them in their Sexiest Man Alive 2022 issue!!Previously Jungkook was named “Sexiest International Man Alive” by them! Worldwide IT BOY has the whole world whipped! https://t.co/lp5TT9V1FO

Yuland Dunlap @DunlapYuland



I just want to squeeze his baby cheeks.



I vote



WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK @_RapperJK We all know that he REALLY is the sexiest man alive!I just want to squeeze his baby cheeks.I vote #LeftandRight for #TheMusicVideo at the 2022 #PCAs WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK @_RapperJK We all know that he REALLY is the sexiest man alive!I just want to squeeze his baby cheeks.I vote #LeftandRight for #TheMusicVideo at the 2022 #PCAsWE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

Fans are happy that BTS’ youngest member has been honored by such a reputed international magazine not once but twice now. The My Time singer has wowed fans with his handsome visuals and charismatic stage performances, proving to fans why he deserves the title and how he has made a name for himself at his age.

On the work front, Jung Kook left for Qatar to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup stage performances, where he will be performing at the opening ceremony.

“FIFAKOOK” takes over worldwide Twitter trends as BTS’ Jung Kook left for Qatar on Tuesday

𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓_97 @Tiniii_99

Sipaling gemes babeku🥰🫶



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

FIFAKOOK IS COMING Jungkook udah berangkat ke QatarSipaling gemes babeku🥰🫶HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOKFIFAKOOK IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jungkook udah berangkat ke QatarSipaling gemes babeku🥰🫶💜💜HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOKFIFAKOOK IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GRzqpRaV5T

“FIFAKOOK,” a portmanteau of FIFA and Jung Kook’s names, took over worldwide Twitter trends as the BTS member was spotted leaving for Qatar on a charter plane on Tuesday, November 15.

He is one of the many international artists who will be performing at the FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony. According to V’s recent Weverse broadcast, Jung Kook reportedly spent quality time with his family before leaving for Qatar.

ARMYs gathered at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center earlier to see off BTS' youngest member, who was dressed in his trademark all-black outfit, as he arrived to board his plane.

The Euphoria singer did some fan service for fans as well, by placing his bag down and animatedly jogging in place and pretending to play football, deftly kicking some air in ARMY's direction.

After his successful goal, he displayed a heart in ARMY's direction, much to their delight. He then waved goodbye and walked inside the airport.

Despite the mixed feelings surrounding the My Time singer's participation in the World Cup owing to Qatar’s problematic Human Rights laws, fans are excited to see the golden maknae take center stage at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on November 20,2022.

