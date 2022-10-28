BTS Jung Kook creates a new record with his double nomination at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

BTS Jung Kook is now the most nominated K-pop idol in the history of the People’s Choice Awards.

On October 26, The People’s Choice Awards announced the list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, and the Euphoria singer has earned two nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards for his collab track Left and Right with Charlie Puth. Left and Right has been nominated in the “Music Video of 2022” category as well as “Collaboration song of 2022” award.

Jung Kook is the first K-pop idol and the second K-pop soloist after PSY to ever receive a People’s Choice Awards nomination.

BTS Jung Kook's fans react to his historic double nomination at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

BTS Jung Kook's fans took to social media to react to his historic double nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The My Time singer has had a solid year when it comes to solo releases and collaborations, starting with Stay Alive, his OST for the BTS webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO produced by member SUGA.

In June, he collaborated with Charlie Puth on the groovy and melodious track Left and Right. The track broke many records and earned love amongst fans across the world. Naturally, BTS fans are very happy and excited for Jung Kook’s double nomination win at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers He is the 2nd Korean soloist to receive a nomination, and we can make him the first one to win! He is the 2nd Korean soloist to receive a nomination, and we can make him the first one to win!

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers Jungkook has now become the first K-Pop solo idol to ever be nominated for the People’s Choice Awards! Congratulations Jungkook! Jungkook has now become the first K-Pop solo idol to ever be nominated for the People’s Choice Awards! Congratulations Jungkook! https://t.co/HiXFkr4M7B

Besides his solo nominations, BTS Jung Kook has earned nominations with his group as well. As a group, BTS has three nominations at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. They have been nominated for “The Group of 2022,” and “The Music Video of 2022” for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

Interestingly, they won in both categories last year. The K-pop juggernauts have also been nominated for “The Concert Tour of 2022” for “Permission to Dance On Stage.”

Jung Kook took to his Instagram to share two pictures of himself thanking fans for his nomination. His Left and Right collaborator Charlie Puth also took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Jung Kook, revealing he was happy to share the nominations with him.

Fans can vote for their favorite group by going to the People’s Choice Awards website and choosing their preferred artist or song to cast their vote. Alternatively, fans can cast their vote on Twitter by retweeting or tweeting the official nominee hashtags.

BTS Jung Kook arrives quietly in Korea after wrapping his activities in Qatar

JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate



WELCOME BACK JUNGKOOK



I vote



Jungkook stopped, dropped his bag and made that deep bow to all fans, he made a big heart & he just keep bowing to them. We didn’t deserve such humble .. sweet angel.WELCOME BACK JUNGKOOKI vote #LeftandRight for #TheCollaborationSong at #PCAs Jungkook stopped, dropped his bag and made that deep bow to all fans, he made a big heart & he just keep bowing to them 😭. We didn’t deserve such humble .. sweet angel.WELCOME BACK JUNGKOOKI vote #LeftandRight for #TheCollaborationSong at #PCAs https://t.co/h5NmpyPBd0

Last night on October 27, BTS' youngest member Jung Kook quietly arrived in Korea after wrapping his schedule in Qatar. He was dressed similarly in his trademark all-black outfit with glasses.

BTS Jung Kook won over people’s hearts with his kind and humble attitude despite being exhausted after the long journey. He impressed the media and fans present with his impeccable attitude and manners.

BTS' youngest member Jung Kook was in Qatar for the past couple of days. Fans spotted him in a white outfit with his bodyguards in town, shooting for something. It is unclear whether it is a song or some promotional video, nonetheless, it is widely speculated that BTS might perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live on December 6, at 9 pm ET, and the voting lines will close on November 9, at 11:59 pm.

