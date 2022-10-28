BTS Jung Kook creates a new record with his double nomination at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

BTS Jung Kook is now the most nominated K-pop idol in the history of the People’s Choice Awards.
On October 26, The People’s Choice Awards announced the list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, and the Euphoria singer has earned two nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards for his collab track Left and Right with Charlie Puth. Left and Right has been nominated in the “Music Video of 2022” category as well as “Collaboration song of 2022” award.
Jung Kook is the first K-pop idol and the second K-pop soloist after PSY to ever receive a People’s Choice Awards nomination.
BTS Jung Kook's fans react to his historic double nomination at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards
BTS Jung Kook's fans took to social media to react to his historic double nominations at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
The My Time singer has had a solid year when it comes to solo releases and collaborations, starting with Stay Alive, his OST for the BTS webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO produced by member SUGA.
In June, he collaborated with Charlie Puth on the groovy and melodious track Left and Right. The track broke many records and earned love amongst fans across the world. Naturally, BTS fans are very happy and excited for Jung Kook’s double nomination win at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
Besides his solo nominations, BTS Jung Kook has earned nominations with his group as well. As a group, BTS has three nominations at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. They have been nominated for “The Group of 2022,” and “The Music Video of 2022” for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).
Interestingly, they won in both categories last year. The K-pop juggernauts have also been nominated for “The Concert Tour of 2022” for “Permission to Dance On Stage.”
Jung Kook took to his Instagram to share two pictures of himself thanking fans for his nomination. His Left and Right collaborator Charlie Puth also took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Jung Kook, revealing he was happy to share the nominations with him.
Fans can vote for their favorite group by going to the People’s Choice Awards website and choosing their preferred artist or song to cast their vote. Alternatively, fans can cast their vote on Twitter by retweeting or tweeting the official nominee hashtags.
BTS Jung Kook arrives quietly in Korea after wrapping his activities in Qatar
Last night on October 27, BTS' youngest member Jung Kook quietly arrived in Korea after wrapping his schedule in Qatar. He was dressed similarly in his trademark all-black outfit with glasses.
BTS Jung Kook won over people’s hearts with his kind and humble attitude despite being exhausted after the long journey. He impressed the media and fans present with his impeccable attitude and manners.
BTS' youngest member Jung Kook was in Qatar for the past couple of days. Fans spotted him in a white outfit with his bodyguards in town, shooting for something. It is unclear whether it is a song or some promotional video, nonetheless, it is widely speculated that BTS might perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live on December 6, at 9 pm ET, and the voting lines will close on November 9, at 11:59 pm.