“Astounding and life-changing”: The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas opens up trauma therapy amidst divorce 

The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas, who appeared as the main cast member during season 4 of the reality dating show, is currently going through a divorce. She and husband Stephen Stagliano, who tied the knot in 2011, announced their separation in January 2023 by taking to social media to disclose the news and asking for privacy at the time.

The reality star recently opened up about the ongoing process and seeking professional health during the turbulent time. While on Courtney Robertson’s After Reality podcast on Wednesday, July 19, the Bachelor Nation alum opened up about going through trauma therapy in December 2022.

"I went three days a week for three hours - intensive therapy. It was the best things I could have done for myself. I found it astounding and life-changing. If I could have afforded to go for another month, I would have because I found it astounding and the things that I learned about myself and my marriage," she said.

The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas talks divorce and therapy on Courtney Robertson's podcast

During a recent episode of podcast After Reality which aired on Wednesday, July 19, The Bachelorette season 4 main cast member DeAnna Pappas opened up about her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Stephen Stagliano and the turbulent time the two have gone through.

The former reality star opened up about needing therapy to navigate through it and stated that said that just going through a divorce is traumatic enough:

"To take a relationship with someone that you loved so deeply and to literally break into two families, it’s really awful," said DeAnne.

She praised her estranged husband, Stephen, and called him a “wonderful” father to their two children, Addison and Austin. The Bachelor Nation star noted that she’s trying to be amicable so they can be great co-parents but admitted to finding it a little hard.

DeAnna opened up about her decision to seek trauma therapy and credited it to the thought of not being able to spend all her time with her children. She added that she has been able to spend every single day with her children and have a family of four. The Bachelorette alum added that splitting them up and only being able to spend a part of the week with them was “trauma.”

"So I did a lot of therapy in the last couple of years, in particular trauma therapy," DeAnna noted.

She further revealed that she went to a trauma center in December 2022 (a month before the couple announced their separation on social media), every week for three days and called it the best thing she could have done for herself.

DeAnna opened up about the announcement and satiated that she rode “every wave of grief” when the duo took to social media and noted that she didn’t do it until she was ready and disclosed that they had been separated for six months before the announcement.

The Bachelorette alum added that they had a “tough couple of years” and that they had a really difficult time, stating that marriage is work and that couples are successful when they can grow together and have great communication.

The Bachelorette is currently airing season 20 starring Charity Lawson and airs episodes every Monday.