Was Juelia Kinney married before? The Bachelor alum ties the knot with Aaron Bass

The Bachelor alum Juelia Kinney recently tied the knot with Aaron Bass, the brother of Bachelor Nation star Evan Bass. While the two have been together since 2017, this is not Kinney’s first marriage. The reality star was previously married to Dustin Kinney, who died by suicide in 2013.

Dustin had an honors degree in International Development from Point Loma Nazarene University and worked for Sleep Thin Inc for over six years. He was also the co-founder of Road of Resistance, a non-profit organization aimed to educate people about the Myanmar Civil War. The Bachelor alum even talked about her relationship with David while on Bachelor in Paradise and on social media.

Juelia Kinney first appeared on Bachelor Nation as part of Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. The same year, she was a contestant on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor alum Juelia Kinney and Aaron Bass met at Evan Bass' wedding

Juelia Kinney, who first appeared on the ABC show in season 19, may have left the franchise without love. However, the connections she formed there certainly helped her find the man of her dreams.

In 2017, Kinney attended a Bachelor Nation wedding when she attended Evan Bass’ and Carly Waddell’s wedding in Mexico. While in conversation with US Weekly, the reality star recalled her first interaction with Aaron and said that she met him through Evan. She added that she saw him through the wedding and he was “tall, dark, and handsome.” She continued:

"I’m like ‘Who are you?’ He’s like, ‘I’m Evan’s brother.’ And I’m like, ‘You are? I didn’t even know Evan had a brother. So yeah, Aaron’s the best. He’s hilarious. He’s the best dad. He’s just the sweetest. He’s my best friend."

During the conversation, Kinney noted that her mother joked about meeting someone at the wedding. To this, she told her mother that she was only going there to support Carly.

A year after their meeting, the two got engaged and welcomed their son, Van, in 2020. The two have been together for six years and finally tied the knot recently on June 30, 2024. Ahead of the wedding, the former contestant told the publication that the couple would have married in June 2020, but they had to keep things on a back burner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that people often used to wonder why they were not married because they had been “engaged forever,” to which she often replied with the fact that she didn’t want to plan another wedding since it’s too much effort. The Bachelor alum told the publication that they were going to go to Cancun and do it there.

The two were joined by close friends and family including Aaron's brother and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Evan Bass. Although the newly wed couple met at Evan's wedding to Carly, she was not a part of the celebrations as the two previously split in 2020.

Carly spoke to Us Weekly in April 2023 about the June 30 wedding and said that her presence might have made people uncomfortable. As a result, she didn’t want that to be the focus.

"So instead, I'm going to facetime her the whole day as she’s getting ready. Obviously drinking champagenge. It’s Evan’s brother, it’s his family and friends and I think that takes priority."

The Bachelor alum Juelia Kinney ties the knot with Aaron Bass (Image via Instagram/@luizmeurer)

The couple has a total of four children, including two from Aaron’s previous relationship and The Bachelor alum’s late husband.

