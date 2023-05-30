What happened with Hannah Ann Sluss in Paris? Bachelor alum recalls "weirdest travel day"

The Bachelor alum, Hannah Ann Sluss, the winner of the show’s season 24, recently opened up about a scary experience she had while in Paris. The reality star had a four-hour layover in Paris while she was on her way to Italy when a fellow passenger alerted her about someone following her. Hannah Ann shared the experience through her Instagram stories which have since been deleted.

She opened up about the "weirdest travel day” and stated that she was emotionally exhausted. Sluss was at the Paris airport when a woman approached her and told her that a man had been taking photos of her.

The Bachelor season 24 contestant stated that she felt terrified and panicked and informed the Air France flight attendants. She also took to the social media platform to appreciate the airline staff’s quick response and the measures they took to ensure her safety.

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss opens up about being followed

The Bachelor saw Hannah Ann Sluss during season 24, starring Peter Weber, which aired in 2020. Although the 27-year-old got engaged on the show, she didn't end up with a fiancé as she opened up about it at the After the Final Rose segment of the franchise. However, she is currently engaged to NFL player Jake Funk.

Hannah, whose travels can be seen through her Instagram account recently took to the social media platform to open up about the “weirdest travel day”. The reality star who is currently on a girls' trip to Italy shared an unfortunate incident that took place in Paris while she was on her way to Italy.

In the now-deleted series of stories, she stated that a woman informed her about a man following her and clicking pictures of her. The Bachelor alum said that while she later met up with her friends, she was traveling alone and was on her phone.

The former reality show contestant added that the man was watching her every move and she moved different seats at the Paris airport but he kept following her.

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss opens up about the weirdest travel day (Image via Instagram/@hannahann)

The Bachelor alum added that the man was from a different country and the incident freaked her out. After a while, when Hannah was FaceTiming with her dog, Dash, she realized that the man was right behind her. While she remembered seeing him at the airport, she thought it was random that he kept being around her.

However, things got worse when she realized that he was going on the same plane as her. Hannah was worried about being kidnapped after landing and informed the Air France flight attendants about the situation. She said that the staff was “so on top of it” and took her concerns seriously.

The reality star stated that as soon as they landed, she was the first one out and headed straight to the women’s bathroom and waited there for an hour and a half.

She continued that she wanted to make sure that the man was gone and that he wasn't waiting for her at the baggage claim.

Hannah described the bathroom as smelly and added that she just sat there and waited because she didn’t want to risk it.

The Bachelor and BiP's new season have been renewed for another season and will return with season 28 and season 9 respectively in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes