Who is Jake Funk? Meet The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss’ fiancé as they get engaged

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is getting ready to tie the knot. On January 25, Sluss posted a TikTok video that showcased clips of her and Jake Funk enjoying themselves at a beach. The two were seen sipping cocktails and enjoying each other's company at the beach.

The reality star then revealed an image of a rock that read “she said yes” before she showed the viewers a diamond ring that Jake gave her.

The caption of the clip read:

"The surprise at the end he had for me."

The NFL player and The Bachelor alum started dating in late 2021 and kept their relationship private for some time before going public in 2022. Jake popped the question after dating for less than two years.

Meet The Bachelor alum, Hannah Ann Sluss’s Fiance Jake Funk

The 25-year-old NFL Player was born on January 11, 1988, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he attended Damascus High School. He was named the 2015 Maryland and Gatorade Player of the Year and The Washington Post's All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year.

The running back was drafted into the 2021 NFL by the Los Angeles Rams as the 233rd overall pick. The Maryland native signed a four-year contract worth $3,588,288 plus a $108,228 signing bonus with the Rams.

However, he was let go by the team on October 11, 2022, but was signed by the New Orleans Saints on October 15, 2022. Since The Bachelor alum’s fiance signed a practice squad deal, he was required to work his way up the roster.

However, he was released from the practice squad less than a month later and signed a contract with Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, and made active roster on January 3, 2023.

Jake and Hannah’s relationship explored

The Bachelor alum Hannah and the NFL running back started dating sometime in late 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. The two went public about their relationship in February 2022 just before Jake played Super Bowl LVI for the LA Rams. She was a part of the victory celebration, followed by a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Hannah opened up about her relationship with Us in April 2022 and stated that the two met a couple of months ago and had an “instant connection.”

She added:

"Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy."

The same month, Jake took to Instagram to wish The Bachelor star a happy birthday with a picture of the two of them. The caption read that he thanks God “every day” for allowing their paths to come together.

While in conversation with Us, she also told the publication that she met his parents after only a few weeks. They both met each other’s parents and then introduced their families to each other. She said that their parents became close friends and that it was just a “meant-to-be situation” and they were both extremely happy.

A few months later, The Bachelor former cast member joined Funk on the 2022 ESPYs red carpet in July. At the event, she revealed that they were initially trying to keep their relationship low-key. She stated that she wanted to wait to share their relationship with everyone. At the time, it seemed like the right decision for them.

She added:

"With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us."

The couple expanded their family in August 2022 by welcoming Dash, a Bernedoodle, into their lives. Two months later, The Bachelor alum attended Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt’s wedding alone but a source explained that Funk had a football game the day after the ceremony. They also stated that Hannah was splitting her time between Los Angeles and New Orleans and that they were making “long-distance work.”

Recently, Hannah took to TikTok to post a video of clips of the couple enjoying a romantic night at the beach. The clip ended with her panning to her hand and showcasing the engagement ring that Jake proposed to her with.

The Bachelor contestant first appeared in the franchise during season 24 and was paired up with Peter Weber. However, Weber called off the wedding while the show was still airing because he had feelings for Madison Prewett.

The show is currently airing its 27th installment with Zach Shallcross as the main cast member. Tune in on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC to see his journey as he tries to find love on the show.

