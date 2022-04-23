ASTRO's Sanha halts activities after testing positive for COVID-19 again

Sanha from ASTRO has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time in less than two months. The K-pop idol's agency, Fantagio, released an official statement confirming his health results.
The agency also stated that the singer would be pausing all scheduled activities until he fully recovers.
"As Sanha's condition worsened, he underwent a rapid antigen test, and his test results came back positive on April 23."
Fantagio confirms ASTRO Sanha's COVID-19 results
On April 23, Fantagio released an official statement confirming that Sanha has tested positive for COVID-19 again. The agency stated that after feeling unwell, Sanha used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure, but the result came back negative. However, he underwent a rapid antigen test which later indicated a positive result.
"On April 22, our artist Yoon Sanha used a self-test kit for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure because his health had taken a turn for the worse, and the test result was negative. He took a rapid antigen test and was confirmed positive for the virus."
The agency continued to state that Sanha is currently experiencing mild cold symptoms and plans to focus on recovery. Fantagio added that since the band members met each other due to scheduled activities, the other five carried out rapid antigen tests and were confirmed negative.
Hence, only Yoon Sanha, focusing entirely on treatment and recovery according to the guidelines of government health authorities, is sick.
Fantagio continued:
"Due to their overlapping paths, the other five members of ASTRO aside from Yoon Sanha all immediately underwent rapid antigen tests, and their test results came back negative."
The agency noted that Sanha would be unable to participate in various scheduled activities, and his return to work will be announced after he's released from quarantine.
Fantagio updated fans that Moonbun and Sanha's Refuge video call and fan meeting will be postponed to a later date.
"Additionally, Moonbin&Sanha's 'REFUGE' video call and fan signing event that was scheduled for April 23 and April 24 has been postponed, and we will make an announcement regarding rescheduling at a later date."
The agency assured fans that it would prioritize the health of all artists and staff members while following the guidelines set by healthcare authorities.
"We will continue to consider the health of our artists and staff our top priority, and we will do our utmost to ensure that our artist makes a quick recovery while adhering to the guidelines of government health authorities. Thank you."
AROHAs pray for Sanha's speedy recovery
Upon hearing the unfortunate news, concerned fans took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Sanha. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.
Meanwhile, ASTRO's sub-unit, Moonbin, and Sanha made their comeback in the music industry in March 2022 with their brand new single Who from their new mini-album Refuge.
Their new album also includes tracks like BOO, Distance, and their melodious pre-release single Ghost Town. The duo debuted as ASTRO's first sub-unit in September 2020 with their mini-album In-Out and the title track Bad Idea.