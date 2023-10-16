"Ateez are on another level!": Fans ecstatic as the group wins the Best Concert Award at the Edaily Culture Awards 2023

On October 16, 2023, ATEEZ achieved a remarkable milestone in its career by winning the "Best Concert Award" at the prestigious E-Daily Digital Awards. This recognition was specifically for their concert world tour titled THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, a momentous achievement that solidified their place in the K-pop industry.

What made this win even more special was the fact that it was the 10th edition of the award show, adding an extra layer of significance to the accolade. In K-pop, winning such awards often serves as a qualification for the coveted Daesang, which translates to the grand prize in English.

ATEEZ's triumph was an exhilarating moment for their fans, especially considering that the idol group does hail from one of the top four K-pop companies, HYBE, JYP, YG and SM Entertainment, making their way to victory all the more impressive.

"We should be louder about this," ATEEZ makes history by winning the Best Concert Award at the 10th E-Daily Culture Awards

This historic achievement on October 16, 2023, marked ATEEZ as the first fourth-generation K-pop group to clinch the "Best Concert Award" for their global concert tour. This feat was widely reported by local media sources, amplifying the group's success.

Importantly, ATEEZ's victory in the Best Concert category has now positioned them as contenders for the Grand Prize (Daesang). The Grand Prize is a highly prestigious accolade in the K-pop industry, and only one winner is selected from each of the six categories every year: Play, Classic, Dance, Traditional Music, Musical, and Concert. The ultimate winner of the Daesang will be unveiled during the awards ceremony on November 10, building anticipation among the ATINY fans.

The previous winners of this award have been:

Edaily Culture Awards 'Best Concert Award'

2016: EXO PLANET #3 - The EXO'RDIUM

2017: Wanna One Premier Show-Con

2018: BTS World Tour: Love Yourself

2019: TVXQ! Concert-CIRCLE-#.with

2020: TWICE: World In A Day

2022: SEVENTEEN Be The Sun

2023: ATEEZ The Fellowship: Break The Wall

The official website of E-Daily, even reported this by itself and revealed the reason, the group was chosen for this endeavor.

Here is the statement:

"The jury who selected "THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL" as the best work said, ATEEZ, which leads to be a team that has achieved the miracle of small and medium-sized agencies, is a group with great contribution to the development of the K-pop market and global ripple effect. It gave a high score for the successful completion of the tour that announced the power of K-pop with outstanding performance and splendid directing."

This achievement ignited a wave of pride and excitement among the fans, who celebrated ATEEZ's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the world of K-pop:

Their win was celebrated in the presence of esteemed artists such as PSY, Monsta X's Hyungwon, and Shownu, etc. It was another special occasion as member Jongho, who had been sidelined due to an injury for a couple of months, made a return, further adding to the group's joyous moment.

This recognition solidifies ATEEZ as a leading fourth-gen K-pop group. They eagerly await November's award ceremony, aiming for the coveted Daesang to further their impressive achievements.