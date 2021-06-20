Austin McBroom and KSI allegedly going head-to-head in Battle of the Platforms 2

Austin McBroom and KSI are being rumored to be fighting each other in the next Battle of the Platforms boxing expedition after the latter commented on Austin's Instagram photo announcing the news about the event.
The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured many YouTubers boxing Tiktokers with a total of five rounds each. The event was hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, and began at 8 p.m. EST.
The headlining fight was between the ACE Family's Austin McBroom and TikTok's Bryce Hall, with the former defeating Bryce by knockout in the third round.
Austin McBroom hints at a fight with KSI
On Saturday afternoon, the ACE Family patriarch announced a sequel to the Battle of the Platforms boxing event in a new YouTube video.
As he posted it on Instagram as well, people became curious as to who Austin would be fighting next after he had won against TikToker Bryce Hall.
However, fan speculation rose very quickly as KSI left a comment on Austin's Instagram post.
The internet had gone into a frenzy after finding out that KSI, who has previously fought and defeated Logan Paul, was potentially going to be fighting Austin McBroom next.
Despite fans having previously thought KSI would be fighting Bryce Hall after their ongoing internet "beef," people were stunned after speculation emerged.
Fans ecstatic over fight speculations
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the possibility of Austin McBroom possibly boxing KSI after the former had won against Bryce Hall.
Twitter users called it a "solid fight," thus already garnering an audience even before the official announcement.
Meanwhile, many in the comments went as far as to predict a winner already. KSI seems to have already acquired fans, given his track record as a YouTuber-turned-boxer.
Although it has not been formally announced yet, fans speculate that the Instagram interaction between the two YouTubers was enough to confirm the boxing match.
