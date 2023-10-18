Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert San Francisco - Venue, time, tickets, and more

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Nick and SF Broadway announced Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, a live theatrical and music performance for the acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The show aims to be a unique event combining the renowned series' gripping music with live orchestral performances.

The live theatrical performance is scheduled for next year and will take place in several cities. Among these cities is San Francisco, where the event is planned for February 24, 2024, at the Golden Gate Theatre located at 1 Taylor St. The performance will begin at 1 pm and 7.30 pm.

The event is set to feature breathtaking visuals to create an immersive and memorable experience for fans, new and old alike. The show's tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 20, at 10 am ET, at the official website.

Released in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a cult classic. The show follows Aang and his companions’ heroic quest to defeat Fire Lord Ozai and bring peace and harmony back to the Four Nations. It solidified its position in the industry by garnering prestigious accolades such as the Peabody and Emmy Awards, among others.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is set to be a two-hour presentation featuring a live orchestra that will bring the show’s famous musical soundtrack to life in perfect sync with fans’ favorite scenes and highlights from the series.

With the help of violins, clarinets, Taiko drums, and Erhu instruments, viewers can relive some unforgettable moments from the Avatar series. The performances will transport them to the world of Avatar, where they can join Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and other beloved characters.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will have its tickets on sale on Friday, October 20, at 10 am ET. Fans can purchase the tickets once they are live at the official website, www.avatarinconcert.com. The performance is slated to visit many cities, with the following dates and venues currently announced:

January 21, 2024 – London, England – Royal Festival Hall

January 25, 2024 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

February 24, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

March 2, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

The team behind bringing Avatar back as a musical Odyssey

Jeremy Zuckerman, an Emmy Award-winning composer and musician, has surpassed all anticipations in his meticulous creation of compositions for Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert. He's also known for having composed the show's original soundtrack.

This production further enhances the epic scale and great drama of the series via an imaginative partnership with Jeff Adams, the original editor of the TV series. As a result, both fans and newbies are sure to have an amazing experience.

The co-creator of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michael Dante DiMartino, expressed his pleasure over the performance by saying,

“From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy’s score was an integral part of Avatar’s storytelling. To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience.”

The other half of the creative pair, Bryan Konietzko, continued, saying that one of the most important components of the Avatar series is Jeremy's music, which gives the character arcs their emotional core and captures the essence of Aang's universe.

Konietzko goes on to say that the entire creative team is thrilled to share in the fans' celebration of Jeremy's (the composer) stunning and captivating compositions and relive all the memorable moments via these live performances.

Fans can visit www.avatarinconcert.com to get tickets and further information on Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert. This is a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy a live orchestral performance and fully immerse themselves in the magical world of Aang and his gang.

Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are available to stream on Paramount+ and Netflix.