Avatar: The Last Airbender - James Sie, Cabbage Merchant voice actor to play the same role in live-action

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender seem elated as James Sie has been cast as the Cabbage Merchant in the live-action version of the series. There are a ton of expectations from the fans since this series is one of the most well-known animated series that has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years.

The fandom is excited to see that the animated series' original voice actor will return to the reimagined version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Despite not being the main character of the series, he is adored by the entire community. Fans can only hope that the series is in good hands since this is a project everyone has been looking forward to for a long time. While Netflix’s live-action adaptations of animated series don’t have the best track record, fans are certainly optimistic about the live-action series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are delighted to see James Sie being cast as the fan-favorite Cabbage Merchant

“My Cabbages!” is a line that every Avatar: The Last Airbender fan is familiar with. While live-action adaptations haven’t done all that well for most series, fans are pretty excited to see James Sie being cast as the Cabbage Merchant in the series. This character was a poor vendor who would end up getting stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time. His cart full of cabbages would end up getting destroyed, and that’s how the iconic lines “My Cabbages!” became a bit of a running gag.

Avatar News @AvatarNews_ James Sie has been cast as the cabbage merchant in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!



He was the original voice actor of the cabbage merchant in the animated series AND the cabbage merchant's son, the CEO of Cabbage Corp, in The Legend of Korra!



This character’s reference could also be seen in Legend of Korra, the sequel to the original title. The Cabbage Merchant’s son appears in the series, and James Sie also voiced this character. Given James Sie’s popularity, there is no doubt that fans have another reason to look forward to Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action version that Netflix will produce.

More about James Sie

James Sie is an exceptionally talented voice actor who has an impressive portfolio. He has not only lent his voice to characters in animated series and movies but also to characters in video games. He voiced Eddy Raja in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. He lent his voice to Lord Taran Zhu in World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria.

He also voiced Master Monkey in Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. He played Jackie Chan's role in the popular animated series, Jackie Chan Adventures. He has even voiced Kwan in Danny Phantom, which is a popular animated series that was released back in 2004. The voice actor also played the role of Buddhist Lama in one of The Simpsons episodes titled “Wad goals.”

His work also extends to acting, starring in Strawberry Fields alongside Suzy Nakamura. While it might not be a major role, he appeared in Chain Reaction, a popular action thriller movie featuring Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman.

