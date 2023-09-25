AVAVAV SS24 runway at Milan Fashion Week gets a mixed reaction: “Intent I understood. But those looks were atrocious”

AVAVAV SS24 at the Milan Fashion Week was presented by designer Beate Karlsson. The concept of the show was described as "stressed" and "half-baked." It showed models reportedly being rushed onto the runway, barely clothed and struggling to put on the rest of their runway outfits. The inspiration behind AVAVAV's SS24 collection was the stress and chaos induced by unrealistic deadlines in the fashion industry.

The show was a reflection of the stress produced by the usual business of a brand in a humorous fashion show. The designer, Beate Karlsson, drew from her own experiences of designing a new collection according to fashion's seasonal calendar while dealing with the struggles of the industry. The AVAVAV SS24 collection was described as a "cry for help" in the face of these challenges.

The concept of the show was unique, but the representation was a bit drastic for the fans.

Fans criticizing AVAVAV SS24 runway at Milan Fashion Week

AVAVAV is a sustainable luxury fashion label based in Florence, Italy. The brand combines Swedish minimalism with Italian craftsmanship to create unique and stylish clothing. It is known for its kitsch Y2K aesthetics and commitment to conscious production. AVAVAV is also popular for its unconventional method of way representing fashion.

The fashion brand mainly uses a variety of materials, including upcycled denim, deadstock fabric, and unconventional materials such as Post-It stickies and duct tape. Thus, fans expected something extraordinary and completely out-of-the-box from the AVAVAV SS24 collection at the Milan Fashion Week.

That's what the brand gave. The concept was to show the stress and hurry every person goes through in the corporate world or in the office. Fans loved the idea but did not appreciate the approach the designer took to show it. At the Milan Fashion Week runway, there was very minimal design and too much stressful makeup on the models.

As per the comments from the fans on the social media platforms, there was no fashion or design shown in the AVAVAV SS24 collection. They are simply asking where the design has gone. Those in attendance said that while they did understand the intent, they seemed frustrated at times. While some wondered where the design was, others asked the makers to stop the "silly show."

Fan reactions to the fashion show (Image via AVAVAV Instagram)

AVAVAV SS24 runway show at Milan Fashion Week was a chaotic yet humorous reflection of Beate Karlsson's unconventional and innovative fashion ideas. Despite the chaos, the show was still considered impressive and worth seeing.

Even though most people criticized how the designer showed her AVAVAV SS24 collection, the runway grabbed the attention of the fashion industry. Those wanting to take a detailed look at the collection and the netizens' reactions, can find it on AVAVAV's official Instagram page.