BABYMONSTER’s ‘SHEESH' dance practice video reveals member Rami’s reported diagnosis of pneumothorax while preparing for the MV

BABYMONSTER's SHEESH choreography’s behind-the-scenes video was released on YouTube on April 10, 2024. In the video, important news about the group came to light. The news was regarding member Rami's major health issue with pneumothorax.

It was diagnosed just a couple of weeks before the actual recording of the dance video. Thankfully, she was able to return to normal a week after the diagnosis. In the video, she revealed her condition and expressed what she felt during the time of her recovery.

While everyone is aware of how big of a debut BABYMONSTER has put on display for the K-pop community, what went behind the making of the dance to their debut album's title song was a crucial thing for them. Seeing their young idols putting in their best step forward to curate entertainment for them has created a soft spot in the fans' hearts.

BABYMONSTER's Rami diagnosis of pneumothorax revealed

K-pop practice schedules are rigorous and that fact is not hidden from anyone. Every person aware of the K-pop phenomenon is familiar with how much effort and dedication K-pop idols have to display throughout the day, every day, to achieve the level of perfection they hone.

In this process, a lot of health scares make their way into the lives of these idols and sometimes become inevitable. Prone to injuries and diseases, the K-pop idols go through a lot of problems that are often not brought to the public eye.

The newest K-pop group, BABYMONSTER, who made their debut on April 1, 2024, has had its share of injuries and health issues too. Member Ahyeon had suffered such undisclosed health problems, that she almost refrained from being a part of the group.

In November 2023, YG Entertainment announced that Ahyeon had backed out from the group's activities due to health reasons and that the group would debut as a six-member group. However, only after a couple of months, it was announced that she had recovered and decided to take part in being a member of the group, delighting fans.

The most recent revelation about a health scare of a BABYMONSTER member concerned member Rami. In a video released on April 10, titled “BABYMONSTER - 'SHEESH' DANCE PRACTICE BEHIND," it was revealed that Rami was diagnosed with pneumothorax a few days before the recording.

Pneumothorax is a medical condition characterized by the presence of air in the pleural space, which is the space between the lung and the chest wall. This air buildup can cause partial or complete collapse of the affected lung, leading to symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and rapid breathing.

Treatment typically involves removing the air from this space and preventing recurrence, which may involve observation, chest tube insertion, or surgery, depending on the severity and cause of the pneumothorax.

Fans who were already worried about the young idol grew even more worried after becoming aware of the causes, symptoms, and treatments of the condition. During a particular moment in the video, Rami revealed that she had gotten herself checked by the doctor, who informed her about her condition.

"I started feeling a bit of pain in my lungs while dancing, So I went to the hospital. Since I suddenly dropped out from the practice, I felt so sorry to the members."

Rami mentioned feeling sorry towards the members, showcasing her dedication towards and impressing fans. She even had to sit in a corner while the others practiced when she was still recovering during that given period. This made fans feel emotional for her.

Now that every member is in healthy shape, the group BABYMONSTER is all set to take on a variety of activities such as Knowing Bros, SBS Inkigayo, M Countdown, Music Core, etc.