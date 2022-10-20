“Badass”: “The Rock” showers praise on BTS and believes they can beat Black Adam

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson believes K-pop juggernaut group BTS can take down Black Adam.

The Rock is promoting his new superhero movie Black Adam from the DC Cinematic Universe, which was released today, on October 20, 2022. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the main character Black Adam, a messiah of justice in the film.

In an interview with the Korean media outlet, Culture N Star, The Rock was asked to choose Black Adam versus a Korean opponent and he chose BTS as the most worthy opponent.

In fact, he believes BTS can beat Black Adam easily because they are “badass” and literally have an ARMY behind them, referring to the septet’s global fanbase. He remarked:

“Thirty million albums sold which is absolutely incredible. And they have an ARMY! That’s how badass they are. They have got a shot to beat Black Adam”.

BTS fans react to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s compliment for the septet

The Korean media outlet Culture N Star released an interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson where he pitted his character Black Adam against prominent Korean celebrities to see who would win.

When pitted against actor Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, and soccer star Son Heung-min, he confessed that he is a fan of both the stars but believes Black Adam can defeat them easily.

However, when asked about BTS, Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” said that they could easily beat Black Adam because not only are they incredible performers, but they also have legions of fans, ARMY, who lavish them with love.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were grateful to see one of Hollywood’s biggest stars compliment BTS on their mammoth success and star power.

Black Adam is a historical-fictional character who is said to be an ancient pharaoh and the first being to be endowed with shazam powers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the titular character in his own live-action film, a spin-off of the 2019 release Shazam.

However, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't the only celebrity fan of BTS; John Cena, a character from the DC Cinematic Universe, is also an ARMY member.

Cena has always spoken about being an ARMY member and promoting their music and message to all of his fans. He has even included Bangtan in his movie Playing With Fire and DCCU show Peacemaker.

What are BTS members upto?

On October 17, 2022, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that Bangtan members will be enlisting in the military starting with the oldest member Jin.

But before that, Jin will be releasing the song The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay.

Bangtan announced at their Festa Dinner in June that they will be taking a break from group activities.They reunited for their Yet to Come Busan concert, their last group concert, before they reconvene as a group in 2025.

Other members of the band are working on their solo albums, though no official confirmation has been made.

On a related note, Bangtan's anniversary-anthology album Proof cemented its spot at number 2 for the 18th consecutive week on the Billboard World Album charts.

