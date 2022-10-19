"He's low-key prodigy": Charlie Puth heaps praise on BTS’ Jung Kook in Rolling Stone interview

BTS’ Jung Kook was showered with praises by his Left and Right collaborator, Charlie Puth, in a recent Rolling Stone interview.

Puth referred to the Euphoria singer as a "low-key prodigy" in a recent interview, revealing that the BTS singer's incredible singing talent had impressed him.

The two stars first collaborated at the MBC Genie Music awards when Charlie visited Korea. They performed the latter's famous song We Don't Talk Anymore, which was a dream come true for BTS' Jung Kook, who considers Charlie Puth to be his idol.

The Euphoria singer was contacted again by the American musical prodigy for his single Left and Right, from his third-pop album Charlie. The song was officially released on June 24 and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans.

BTS’ Jung Kook has the “perfect-pitch” claims singer Charlie Puth in his Rolling Stone interview

Charlie Puth also revealed that BTS' Jung Kook has the perfect pitch and can recall any notes on the spot. He added BTS’ Jung Kook sent him over the perfect vocals that fit in right with his musical sensibilities and made him the right candidate for the collaboration.

Puth went on to say that working with BTS' Jung Kook taught him that language isn't a barrier and that one can communicate through music and melody. He added that, despite the fact that BTS' Jung Kook does not speak English fluently, they were able to communicate easily through their shared love of music, and he was impressed with his sincerity towards their collaboration.

ARMYs are elated with the praise BTS’ Jung Kook has received from Charlie Puth and have taken to social media to shower praise on him.

This week, Left and Right debuted at number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has remained for sixteen weeks. The groovy pop track has remained at number 35 on Spotify Global Daily Top Songs since its debut on June 24 this year, with 305,408,985 filtered streams charting for 117 days.

The song has also surpassed 235 million views on YouTube, steadily inching to 300 million views.

This isn’t the first time Charlie Puth has praised BTS' Jung Kook. Earlier, the Attention singer shut down a troll who was invalidating Jung's contribution to the success of Left and Right.

The troll said, "Puth carried the song," to which the singer replied, "Team effort," while standing up for BTS' Jung Kook.

BIG HIT MUSIC announced on Monday, October 17, 2022, that BTS members will be serving in the military beginning with oldest member Jin, before regrouping in 2025.

