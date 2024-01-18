BAFTA Awards 2024: Which former rising star winners are nominated again?

The anticipation for the BAFTA Awards 2024 is reaching a fever pitch as six individuals previously honored as Rising Stars by BAFTA are now nominated in various performance categories this year.

The notable nominees include Emily Blunt (2007), Cillian Murphy (2007), Carey Mulligan (2010), Emma Stone (2011), Margot Robbie (2015), and Barry Keoghan (2019), are all vying for recognition in their respective categories.

In this article, we delve into the nominations and noteworthy highlights of this year's BAFTA Awards, where accolades are a celebration of cinematic achievements and a recognition of diverse talent.

Film and director nominations for BAFTA Awards 2024

Four out of six contenders are first-time nominees in the best director category, bringing fresh perspectives and voices to the forefront. Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb biopic, Oppenheimer, leads with an impressive 13 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things follows closely with 11 nominations, highlighting its substantial presence in key categories, including Best Film and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest have received nine nominations each. Additionally, The Holdovers and Maestro have secured seven nominations each, including recognition for Best Film. Meanwhile, All of Us Strangers has garnered six nominations, with Claire Foy and Paul Mescal earning nods in the supporting categories.

Leading role nominations

This convergence of former Rising Stars among this year's nominees adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming BAFTA Awards 2024, showcasing these talented individuals' ongoing impact and success in the film industry.

The BAFTA Awards 2024 also see 11 out of 23 nominees in the performance categories receive their first BAFTA film nominations. Notably, 55 percent of these first-time nominees are ethnically diverse.

In the category of Leading Actress at the BAFTA Awards 2024, the nominees include Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

For Leading Actor, the contenders are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, and Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

The best supporting actress category features Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sandra Hüller, Claire Foy, and Danielle Brooks. The best supporting actor category includes Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, and Dominic Sessa.

BAFTA Awards 2024 host and where to watch

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ceremony is scheduled for February 18, 2024, at London’s Royal Festival Hall—David Tennant, known for his titular role in Doctor Who, will host the event.

In the U.K., BBC One and BBC iPlayer will broadcast the ceremony, while streamer BritBox International will present it in the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and South Africa.