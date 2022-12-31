Barbara Walters net worth: Pioneering US TV news anchor's fortune explored amid death at 93

Famous broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters, whose net worth was around $170 million, recently passed away on December 30, at the age of 93.

Talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to Walters on social media by posting a picture of them together and writing that she was nothing without her. Winfrey continued:

“She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her light.”

Logan star Hugh Jackman also expressed his grief and stated that Walters was funny, curious, generous, open-hearted, and a good friend. He further wrote that she gave one of the best dinner parties he ever went to and stated:

“Get ready in heaven, Barbara’s coming and everything is going to be better up there. We will miss you greatly.”

Walters died peacefully at her residence in Manhattan and was reportedly surrounded by her family members at the time of death.

Barbara Walters earned a lot from her work on different TV shows

Born on September 25, 1929, Barbara Walters started her career with The Today Show on NBC, becoming a co-host in 1974 and soon launched her own show, Not for Women Only, which aired on the same network from 1971 to 1976.

She was also the co-anchor of ABC Evening News for two years followed by 20/20. She commented on various events in the latter, including the September 11 attacks. Throughout her successful career, she interviewed popular personalities like Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, Farah Pahlavi, Boris Yelstin, Vladimir Putin, Jiang Zemin, Indira Gandhi, King Hussein of Jordan, and others.

Walters specifically gained recognition for interviewing activist and writer Monica Lewinsky. She then became a co-host of the ABC talk show, The View, in 1997. She continued working there until March 2014.

The media personality remained a part of ABC News for a long time and was reportedly planning to retire in 2014. She confirmed the news in an episode of The View in May 2013 but still made occasional appearances on 20/20, followed by a documentary on Investigation Discovery titled American Scandals, which aired in 2015.

Barbara Walters was the recipient of several accolades, including a Paul White Award. She was nominated several times at the Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on The View, at the NAACP Image Awards, and 'Women in Film' Crystal + Lucy Award.

Walters was enrolled at Lawrence School in Massachusetts, followed by Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Birch Wathen School. She finished her graduation in 1947.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Danforth, who was adopted by the media personality and her former husband Lee Guber. The duo was married from 1963 to 1976.

