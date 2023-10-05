“Being hot isn't a crime”: Fans celebrate as MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is cleared of charges against the Sungkyunkwan controversy

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was cleared of obscenity charges on October 4, 2023. South Korean outlet Newsen reported that the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul decided that it would be difficult to admit to criminal charges. They made the decision after comprehensively reviewing her performance at Sungkyunkwan University on May 12.

The I Love My Body singer was embroiled in a controversy after a gesture she made during her performance at a university festival went viral on the internet. Earlier in May, the 28-year-old singer performed a medley of her songs at the Sungkyunkwan University.

At one point during the show, the singer licked her finger and placed it on a specific body part which was called out for being inappropriate. The gesture led to the Student Parents Human Rights Protection Solidarity filing a complaint against the I Love My Body singer for public indecency.

However, since she was acquitted of the charges, her fans took to X to express their joy at the same. Many took to the social media platform to respond to the news shared by the account KPop Charts.

Police decide not to send MAMAMOO Hwasa’s public indecency case to the prosecution, acquit her

Nearly five months after MAMAMOO's Hwasa had a case filed against her for public indecency, she was acquitted of all her charges on October 4, 2023. Newsen reported that the Seongdong Police Station decided not to send the case to prosecution as it was “difficult to acknowledge the criminal charges.”

As translated via Soompi, the statement read:

“After summoning Hwasa as a defendant, investigating the content and development process of the performance [of that day], and comprehensively reviewing the statements of those involved, [we found it] difficult to acknowledge the criminal charges.”

The police ended the case noting that although the gesture was “sensational,” it only lasted for a few seconds in a two-hour-long performance. The decision by the court was welcomed with open arms by fans.

On X, they celebrated the moment and criticized the organization that filed charges against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. Some also expressed their dissatisfaction with the investigation, as they believed that the case was minute and did not need it at all. A few fans mentioned that the people who filed the complaint needed to apologize to the singer.

MAMAMOO Hwasa’s reply to the public indecency case gains attention

Hwasa had performed at PSY's Summer Swag concert in Yeosu in July 2023. At the concert, she responded to the case in a way that sent fans into a frenzy. Her response showed her perspective of focusing her energy on her idol activities rather than thinking about the case.

As translated by a fan account on X, the singer said:

“I was more worried about not being able to hit the high notes due to my sore throat than being accused.”

The MAMAMOO member recently made another hit solo comeback with I Love My Body on September 6, 2023. The body-positive, groovy pop track has already made its way onto multiple TikTok trends. In just over a month, the music video for the song amassed 28.9 million views on YouTube.