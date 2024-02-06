Below Deck: Will there be more firings in season 11? Fraser Olender drops hint

Below Deck has returned for its 11th season, and its premiere aired on Monday (February 5) on Bravo.

There was a ton of drama as Captain Kerry Titheridge and fellow crew members set off on M/Y St. David. It appears that fans can expect plenty of firings in the hit reality TV series' new season.

Returning crewmembers Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby revealed to fans that Captain Kerry parts ways with many yachties. Chief Stew Fraser touched on the anticipated turnover to E! News:

"There's a significant turnover this year. I don't go anywhere though, so thank God for that."

Below Deck Season 10 saw Captain Sandy Yawn fire stew Camille Lamb. That decision came after Fraser complained about her lack of effort, citing drinking and late-night partying habits, per the aforementioned source.

Lamb's ex-partner and lead deckhand Ben told fans to expect more yachties to be let go this season:

"You're probably gonna see more than season 10."

Viewers need not fear, though, as those departures will lead to familiar faces returning. Ben added:

"You're in for seeing a few more familiar faces. One a little bit more familiar than you would expect. But I'll leave that for you guys to decipher."

Below Deck's new Captain Kerry Titheridge lost his temper on Season 11 Episode 1

Below Deck's new captain, who replaced Captain Lee Rosbach, blew his lid in the season premiere. He was furious after a miscommunication between Ben and bosun Jared Woodin nearly led to disaster.

Captain Kerry swore on the radio after learning that Ben and Jared had messed up an order about the firing of the anchor chain. That led to the Brisbane-born captain predicting who may be the first on the chopping block:

"My money's on the bosun getting fired first."

There was tension between Ben and Jared as a result of the misunderstanding, but they ended their quarrel. Fraser said that fans can expect fireworks between himself and Ben this season (via the aforementioned source):

"I think Ben kind of felt like he kind of enjoyed tormenting me this year. Working so close with each other as heads of departments, you're going to have your differences. We work through those but there's definitely some tension there."

Similar drama will likely unfold as the season progresses. The next episode will air on Monday (February 12) on Bravo.

Below Deck fans can expect Captain Kerry Titheridge to be tough

Captain Kerry will be familiar to fans, as he appeared in the spin-off Below Deck Adventure.

The Australian has 30 years of experience and has traveled to many places around the globe. He's set sail to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Pacific Northwest.

St David's crew members may be in for some tough love, given the type of individual Captain Kerry describes himself to be. He said during the season premiere (via The Mirror):

"Growing up in the Australian Outback, I had to be tough."

Captain Kerry has replaced former long-serving Captain Lee who missed most of season 10. He underwent back and nerve surgery, adding that he hadn't 'quit' nor 'retired' but that he just wasn't called back for the newest season.

