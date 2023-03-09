Beneficial Fraud to feature Yoon Bak along with Chun Woo-hee and Kim Dong-wook

tvN’s upcoming K-drama Beneficial Fraud has added another jewel to its star-studded cast. On March 9, 2023, H& Entertainment announced that actor Yoon Bak will be a part of the upcoming show. Earlier, it was confirmed that the internationally acclaimed stars Chun Woo-hee and Kim Dong-wook will be leading the show.

Beneficial Fraud is a drama about retribution and tells the story of an emotionally disconnected con artist and an overly sympathetic lawyer. However, these two characters with opposite personalities decide to band together in an improbable coalition to fight against evil.

At the show's helm is director Lee Soo-hyun, who has previously directed several blockbuster productions such as Awaken, Witch’s Diner, and Shooting Stars.

Beneficial Fraud will see Actor Yoon Bak play the role of a probation officer

tvN’s upcoming Korean thriller drama Beneficial Fraud is a highly anticipated series. The experienced cast of the K-drama will be playing unique characters that will bring out the best in the dramatic storyline.

Actor Yoon Bak will play the part of Go Yo-han in Beneficial Fraud. The character is a probation officer responsible for watching over and ensuring the safety of Lee Ro Um. Go Yo-han is the type of individual who prioritizes monitoring and defending people on probation over having a secure career or a good home for himself and his family. Moreover, he takes delight in socializing with formerly incarcerated people, engaging in activities such as sharing a cold beer and having friendly conversations with them.

Yoon Bak has impressed audiences in various dramas, including Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Fanletter, Please. In addition, the actor's upcoming film Swallow is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2023. The film was presented for the first time and received the International Feature Award at the 2022 Raindance Film Festival.

Melo Is My Name star Chun Woo-hee dons the role of the female protagonist, Lee Ro-um. The character possesses exceptional persuasion abilities that allow her to pull off elaborate scams. The fraudster, who is devoid of any empathy, utilizes her brilliance, unlimited set of aliases, and her flamboyance to con others out of their money and take advantage of their generosity.

Her co-star on the show is The Guest actor Kim Dong-wook, who is going to play the part of Han Moo-young. The character, who is starting out in his legal career, couldn't be more different from Lee Ro-um.

He is a kind individual who is concerned for the well-being of others. Empathy is a trait that is beneficial to have. However, for Han Moo-young, it made him so involved with other people that it was harmful to his own health and led him to seek psychological help as a result.

Beneficial Fraud will premiere on May 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes