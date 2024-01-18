“Bet they’ve already filmed it”: Fans go wild as EL CAPITXN reveals his desire to get invited to BTS Suga’s talk show ‘Suchwita’

On January 18, 2024, BTS' Suga's friend and music producer, EL CAPITXN, went live on his Instagram account and revealed his wish to get invited to Suchwita. Since ARMY (BTS fandom) is aware of the close and long-withstanding friendship between Suga and EL CAPITXN, they joined the Instagram live of the latter artist to interact with him on a personal level.

When a fan asked him whether he would appear on the show, the music producer said:

"Oh, I want to go on Suchwita. It would be fun going on Suchwita."

This statement was more than enough to send the BTS fandom spiraling with excitement and anticipation. Fans took to X and shared the clip, making it go viral online. A fan wrote:

"Need to see these two besties drinking together": Fans go berserk over speculations of EL CAPITXN appearing on Suchwita

Singer-songwriter and record producer Jang Yi-jeong, originally from South Korea, is best known under the stage name EL CAPITXN (formerly J. Pearl). He used to be a member of the boy band HISTORY and is currently an in-house producer for BigHit Music (now HYBE).

Several BTS and Suga hits like Ddaeng, Daechwita, Telepathy, and Respect, as well as multiple D-DAY songs, such as People Pt. 2, HUH?!, and SDL, were all produced by Jang Yi-jeong aka EL CAPITXN. Jang Yi-jeong entered BigHit Music as an in-house producer after creating the rhythm for the BTS smash hit number, Ddaeng.

Furthermore, Jung Yong-hwa of CNBLUE, who appeared on episode 25 of Suchwita—which aired on January 15, 2024—revealed that Suga was the one who had introduced him to Jang Yi-jeong. Fans have always been in awe of the BTS member's loyalty and respect toward his friends and the people he works with.

He typically collaborates with Min Yoongi aka Suga for the majority of the projects. Given that their ages are similar, they have a cordial connection even outside of work. Additionally, the D-DAY rapper-songwriter, Jang Yi-jeong, and IU had been good friends for a long time even before they agreed to collaborate on Eight during a laid-back get-together, as IU had previously revealed.

Hence, when the music producer mentioned wanting to appear on Suchwita, fans went wild with speculations and anticipation. Earlier, SHINee's Taemin had expressed his wish to appear on the BTS member's show, and a few days later, on October 30, 2023, BigHit Music aired a Suchwita episode featuring Taemin as the guest.

As expected, fans conjectured that since EL CAPITXN went live on Instagram and expressed his wish to appear on the D-DAY artist's talk show, they must have already filmed an episode. They flooded X with tweets stating:

"I just know they have already filmed it."

Suga has always expressed his appreciation for EL CAPITXN's work, and the majority of his solo pieces have a substantial degree of cooperation between the two. On May 2, 2023, during episode 3 of Apple Music's Agust D Radio, the BTS member and global megastar mentioned his initial encounter with EL CAPITXN in 2016 before delving into the production of D-DAY.

He had emailed Suga a demo and the two had connected through a common acquaintance. Speaking out, the producer mentioned that the BTS member didn't exactly make a favorable impression on him during their initial encounter over a dinner of Pyeongyang naengmyeon.

Nevertheless, ARMYs and fans of Jang Yi-jeong are aware of the close friendship between the two artists and music producers. They are waiting on pins and needles for an official announcement from BigHit Music regarding a Suchwita episode featuring EL CAPITXN.