"Bickering partners": Fans hilariously react to BTS' SUGA and K-pop soloist IU bantering in the latest Suchwita episode teaser

On Tuesday, December 19, BTS SUGA's latest Suchwita episode dropped on the internet, exciting fans about the starring guest, the K-pop soloist, IU. Given that the duo have showcased their close friendship through a few previous instances, especially with two collaborations in their bag, fans were naturally thrilled to know that the two 93 liners will be chatting over drinks and food in the upcoming Suchwita episode.

While much of the content was naturally unveiled to the masses, the teaser showcased a small clip of SUGA and IU bickering. In the teaser, the BTS rapper is seen bringing up the fact that IU didn't invite him to perform at her solo concert. The K-pop soloist's response to it looked like the idol had brought this up several times before, and jokingly said that he'll continue to complain about this till they turn forty.

Expand Tweet

Fans found the conversation between the two absolutely adorable and couldn't stop talking about their hilarious banter.

Fans love the bickering between BTS' SUGA and the K-pop soloist IU in the latest Suchwita teaser

BTS SUGA's YouTube drinking show, that kickstarted in December last year, has gathered several recognized artists in the K-industry. Ranging from established actors like Lee Sung-min to his fellow BTS members like Jin, V, and Jungkook, the show's standards have only continued to rise with each episode release, and the upcoming one is no exception.

Despite the idol's ongoing military enlistment, he had pre-recorded several exciting Suchwita episodes to keep the fans occupied, and fans especially fell in love with the recent episode teaser, EP. 24. The short teaser, not only sneakily revealed the guest as the K-pop soloist, IU, but also showcased adorable moments between the same-year-born friends, 93-liners. While fans cherished all the snippets that the teaser put forth, fans couldn't stop talking about the two's banterings.

In one of the clips, SUGA is seen jokingly complaining about how IU didn't invite him to perform at her concert, The Golden Hour. As soon as these words flew out of the idol's mouth, IU immediately let out a sigh, almost alluding that this wasn't her first time hearing him complain about this. The soloist, then, continued with,

"Not again! You will talk about this even when we’re 40!"

While fans had the inkling that the two were close friends, seeing them comfortably bicker and banter about things in the Suchwita teaser made them all the more happy about the two artists' friendship.

Additionally, the two were also seen bickering about whose fandom sings better, as IU and SUGA talked about their own fandom being great at singing, the latter suggested that they should do a singing battle to decide once and for all.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other than being one of the most cherished friendships in the K-pop industry, the two have also showcased themselves as musical geniuses, especially when working together. IU, who's endlessly praised for her mesmerizing vocals, and SUGA, who has composed and produced many remarkable pieces, have collaborated not once but twice, each time for their respective solo albums, People Pt. 2 and eight.

However, given that there haven't been many instances where fans have seen their friendship on a full scale other than through interviews and talk shows, they were all the more thrilled about the upcoming Suchwita episode release.