"Beyonce you're next babe": Lana Del Rey prophecy conspiracy theory goes viral, sparks hilarious memes online

In May 2020, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram to share a strange post that featured three photographs with lengthy texts. Titled “Question for the Culture,” the post focused on explaining the nature of her music, in turn defending them. But the post also did more than that.

Lana Del Rey used it to call out women of color in Hollywood and slammed their fashion and lifestyle choices, unhealthy relationships, quality of work (music), and more. She even took the names of seven powerful women: Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabelo], Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce.

Back when the post was published, it was poorly received by the netizens, especially for dropping the names of fellow artists at the cost of defending her own music and slamming her critics.

Three years later, the first four names on Lana Del Rey’s list have been involved in their own controversies, one after the other, in July itself, and in the same order in which she mentioned them.

This has provoked internet users to dig out Lana Del Rey’s old post and speculate that the songstress made a prophecy that is now coming true. In fact, netizens have turned the whole thing into a conspiracy theory, with hilarious memes surfacing online. One tweeted:

“I am obsessed with the Lana prophecy”: Twitteratti deems Lana Del Rey’s old Instagram post as a prophecy

In Lana Del Rey’s “Question for the Culture” post of May 2020, names of fellow artists, namely Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce, were mentioned. In recent times, the first four have been engaged in their respective scandals.

It all began with Doja Cat, who lost thousands of Instagram followers after criticizing her fans and going on record to tell them that she didn’t love them. She even asked her fans to delete all fan accounts. Next, Ariana Grande earned severe backlash when her alleged relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater was deemed as the reason behind her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

Likewise, Camila Cabello found herself amid controversy when rumors arose that she was responsible for wrecking the home of Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and his wife Rosalia, who recently announced their separation. Cardi B, too, got involved in a scandal after the video of her throwing a microphone at a concert-goer became viral over the weekend.

As soon as Twitteratti realized that the first four artists named in Lana Del Rey’s list found themselves amid rumors and disputes, that too in chronological order, they started to call Lana’s “Question for the Culture” post a prophecy. They are even eager to see what happens with the other three artists on the list: Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce. This has given rise to wild reactions and speculations online.

What’s more interesting is that fans of Lana Del Rey have taken her “Question for the Culture” post so seriously that they are now fabricating fake news. For instance, a fan account tweeted that Kehlani (the next name on the list) broke her leg at the ongoing Renaissance World Tour of Beyonce and even posted her image sharing a similar caption.

However, it didn’t take long for others to figure out from Kehlani’s Instagram account that although she was present at Queen Bey’s concert and posted that image of her resting, she was in perfect health. This meant that the Lana Del Rey fan page altered the original post and used it to fuel the prophecy.

So far, neither Del Rey nor the other women have commented on the prophecy conspiracy theories.