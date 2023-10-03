"Beyond disrespectful and dangerous": ARMYs frustrated following netizens' malicious use of AI on BTS members

Following the increase in the creation of AI content based on the BTS members by fans and netizens, ARMYs have been voicing out the harmful and exploitative tendencies of the same. Given that AI has grown to become an easily accessible tool for the masses in recent times, many have been engaging with the same by misusing the members' faces, bodies, and voices to create damaging and disturbing content that might be perceived as the reality for people unaware of the group.

Expand Tweet

Especially given that the same has been taking place without the members' consent, fans believe it to be a violation of their rights. In light of the same, fans have not only been campaigning against the use of AI on BTS but have also been trying to bring Big Hit Entertainment's attention to the same for them to safeguard the members' voices and images from being used in AI programs.

Fans enraged following the increased AI creations based on BTS members by netizens

Recently, ARMYs have been noticing an uncontrollable increase in AI-created content that misuses and violates the personal and artistic rights of BTS members. Many fans expressed that they've come across several problematic AI creations such as the members intimately interacting with each other to their voices being used to cover other songs.

Since these creations can be perceived as real instances to people unfamiliar with the members, fans are concerned about the harmful and damaging effects it can have.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it can be argued that AI stands as a freedom of expression, ARMYs explain that the BTS members have always stood against AI and its intentions to replicate art along with its other concerning and discomforting aspects.

Therefore, fans believe that their rights and preferences must be respected. The issue has gathered further spotlight following Jung Kook's recent Twitter livestream where he seemingly talked about his displeasing encounters with AI creations.

Yoongi hyung sang 3D and Taehyung hyung did too, all the AI are able to make them sing.

Expand Tweet

In light of the same, ARMYs have decided to boycott and cleanse social media platforms that misuse the BTS members' voices and images. They have also created email campaigns that make efforts to garner Big Hit Entertainment's attention. Here's what the campaign primarily demanded:

"In recent times, there have been instances where BTS images and voices have been fed into AI systems, enabling individuals to create disturbing scenarios and content without their consent. This troubling development raises major privacy and ethical boundary concerns. You must be proactive if you would like the protect the group's online identity and stop these immoral behaviors."

Additionally, they also suggested a possible solution for the prevention of the malicious use of AI on the group members.

"I learned that Nicki Minah's name is no longer permitted to enter Bing's AI-generating interface at all in a recent change. Their system detected the prompt, causing Bing to display a warning message. Maybe this is an action you can explore on behalf of the group and your artists."

Expand Tweet

Following fans' efforts, they hope to see visible and strong actions from Big Hit Entertainment to protect their artists and other netizens' refrainment from missing AI systems.