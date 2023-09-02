“Scary but cool at the same time”: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan reacts to his AI cover of BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN has apparently been covered by Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan. In recent months, an AI-generated cover of Bang Chan singing Jungkook's tantalizing single SEVEN was made. The AI-generated cover went viral on TikTok and has earned Bang Chan's attention who revealed he had watched his AI-generated cover of SEVEN made by fans.

During a virtual fan meet, when the Red Lights singer was asked by a Stay (the fandom name for Stray Kids), about his AI-generated Seven cover, he cautiously responded that while it sounds cool, it is also kind of scary.

He could be heard saying:

"I recently saw an AI-generated cover of me covering Jungkook’s ‘Seven.’ That sounds like me! Scary but cool at the same time."

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have mixed reactions to Stray Kids' Bang Chan's AI cover of SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have taken to social media to react to Stray Kids' Bang Chan's AI-generated cover of SEVEN. SEVEN was released on July 14 in collaboration with American rapper Latto, which marked the BTS maknae's official solo debut. The music video also had Korean actress Han So-hee acting as the lead lady in the music video.

The tantalizing single comes in two versions - Clean and Explicit version. The former has sweet and simple lyrics, while the latter has bold and daring lyrics. SEVEN broke many YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes charts records ever since it was released a month and a half back and has been a fan-favorite.

While many fans have released their song covers and dance challenges for BTS member Jungkook’s SEVEN, others have made AI-generated covers using K-pop idols' vocals. However, his fans have mixed reactions to Bang Chan's AI-generated cover of SEVEN. Some expressed their happiness while some were not very enthusiastic about AI-generated covers in general.

Although, BTS’ Jungkook has not reacted to his AI-generated cover of SEVEN by Stray Kids' Bangchan, the singer has shared his honest thoughts on AI-generated covers before. In his Weverse live on July 27, BTS’ Jungkook came across some AI-generated song covers on YouTube and shared his honest thoughts.

The Euphoria singer was surprised at the popularity of AI-generated covers on the internet and particularly of his solo single, SEVEN. He also revealed that he checked out the process of making AI covers and marveled by how easy it was.

However, BTS’ Jungkook revealed that AI covers lack the sincerity of human vocals. When asked if he would use artificial intelligence for his vocals, he boldly confessed that he would rather give up singing altogether.

BTS’ Jungkook's SEVEN earns Song of the Summer nomination at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

BTS member Jungkook's hit single SEVEN has been nominated for Song of the Summer category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. He's one of the 16 nominations for the category, including labelmate TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Do It Like That in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers and FIFTY FIFTY's viral hit song Cupid.

Some other talented artists nominated in the Song of the Summer category are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Beyoncé. Voting for the category begins on September 7 and fans can vote on MTV’s official website.

ARMYs hope BTS member Jungkook's tantalising hit song SEVEN wins, earning Bangtan's maknae his first solo win at the 2023 MTV VMAs.