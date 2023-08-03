"Beyond disturbing. She needs to be locked up": Ersilia Campbell blackface controversy explained as Target video leaves netizens shocked

A woman from Colorado, Ersilia Campbell, has been facing massive backlash because of a viral video floating on social media, where the woman can be seen walking in Target with dark-colored makeup smeared all over her face. Not just this, throughout the video, she had been heard ranting about “whiteface” and politics.

When the employee who took the video tried to capture her, she verbally attacked him and also compared herself to the NBC Journalist Lester Holt, who is a Black person dressed up as Susan Boyle, a British singer more than 10 years ago. She said:

“Lester Holt did ‘whiteface’, and nobody said sh*t.”

In the video, the woman can be seen asking for the Pride section, however, the employee responded by stating that the Pride month was over.

Ersilia Campbell then alleged and yelled that the “LGBTQ community had hijacked the American flag with the Pride flag.” She soon claimed that she doesn’t shop at Target and ventured out.

Her behavior soon became the talk of the town, and people on the internet started bashing Ersilia Campbell. One social media user also commented on a Twitter user, TizzyEnt’s video and said:

Social media users bashed the Colorado woman who had put dark-colored makeup on her face and created a ruckus at Target. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, as soon the video went viral on social media, a notice from the US Postal Inspection Service was also spread. It claimed that the woman, Ersilia Campbell, worked in the postal department previously, and after she quit her job, she was trespassing the property and even abused her former coworkers.

Social media users blasted Ersilia Campbell as she was seen in dark-colored makeup ranting about whiteface, Pride, and politics: Reactions explored

In a recent social media storm, Ersilia Campbell has found herself at the center of controversy as a video surfaced showing her donning dark-colored makeup and yelling political phrases centered towards whiteface and Pride. The clip, which quickly went viral, has ignited a heated debate among netizens.

As a Twitter user, TizzyEnt uploaded a video, here is how social media users reacted:

At the same time, this was not the only incident where she reacted in this manner. Ersilia Campbell later uploaded a video of hers from Starbucks, where she was again seen in dark-colored makeup, with her shirt having Donald Trump stickers. However, at the moment, she has not commented on the backlash or addressed the issue.