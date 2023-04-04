“BIGHIT cat line episode”: TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun are adorable hoobaes to BTS’ SUGA in Suchwita episode 8 teaser, fans react

BTS’ SUGA will finally be publicly meeting his "hoobaes" (Korean for juniors) from TXT, specifically Yeonjun and Taehyun. On April 4, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a teaser for Suchwita episode 8 featuring the two Sugar Rush Ride singers.

As expected, MOA (TXT’s fandom) and ARMY (BTS’ fandom) were absolutely delighted to find their favorite idols interacting for a long time officially. To make things all the more exciting for fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over them, the trio will be seen sharing a few drinks and reflecting on their passion and dreams on the show.

Yeonjun and Taehyun shared similar sentiments about being on Suchwita as well as towards their senior, the Daechwita rapper. The duo mentioned that they wanted to make the BTS rapper proud and were grateful to him as he looked out for them.

TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, was the second boy group that debuted in then-Big Hit Entertainment, which only housed BTS. The five-member group debuted in 2019 with the entire industry's eyes on them as the Butter singers’ direct juniors.

Fans enthusiastic for Suchwita episode 8 as teaser reveals TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun meeting BTS’ SUGA

BTS’ SUGA is back with another episode of hosting his celebrity guests, giggling and laughing in the upcoming episode of Suchwita, his own drinking talk show. The Agust D rapper will be joined by his hoobae group members, Yeonjun and Taehyun of TXT.

Despite being in the same company, the two group members have hardly had any official or public interactions. This is when Suchwita’s upcoming episode, No. 8, comes in as a refresher for millions of MOA-ARMYs across the world.

The teasers released for Suchwita are edited in a way that makes recognizing the guests super easy. However, some fans believed that the editors went too far this time. While the usual ice cubes and extreme closeups made up much of the video, the producers let in the part where BTS’ SUGA asked the guests to “say something for MOA.” It is common knowledge that MOA is the Sugar Rush Ride singers' fandom name.

Apart from this, Yeonjun and Taehyun’s constant compliments and looking up to BTS as role models had BTS’ SUGA grinning wide. The Daechwita rapper also found some of their actions adorable, and couldn’t help himself from saying out loud how “cute” they were.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Suchwita episode 8 teaser below:

It is also worth noting that TXT members joined then-Big Hit Entertainment before BTS even attended the Billboard Awards in person for the first time. Yeonjun joined the agency in 2014 (a year after BTS’ debut in 2013) while Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai joined in 2016.

As the hoobae of the Dynamite singers, TXT has shown impressive growth with multiple records of their own. The group broke their personal record by achieving 2.16 million pre-orders with their latest release, The Name Chapter: Temptation. They even hit the record for highest first-day album sales among fourth-generation groups by selling 1.87 million copies.

Suchwita will be the first time fans will get to see how close the two groups are while engaging in a deep conversation.

Meanwhile, Suchwita episode 8 featuring Yeojun and Taehyun and their host BTS’ SUGA will premiere on April 11 at 10 pm KST on YouTube.

