On Thursday, March 21, BigHit Entertainment released a post on X accounting for BTS Taehyung's new billboard ad created by YouTube for his recent single release, FRI(END)S. While fans excitedly celebrated the idol's new accomplishment, they were disappointed to notice an error in the post.

Instead of tagging Taehung's official music videos and Topic account, BigHit Entertainment mistakenly tagged a fake YouTube account, @V.officially. This account, created by a netizen, aimed to impersonate the idol, leading others to believe it was his official YouTube account.

This impersonation has also led to the account garnering a lot of subscribers and views. While fans have been aware of the impersonating YouTube account, they were displeased to notice that BigHit Entertainment failed to recognize the same and promoted the account further by mistakenly linking it in their recent X post.

Fans immediately called out the company's incompetence and scrutinized the staff for their lack of attention to detail. However, following the fire of criticism towards the agency, the issue was resolved. The X post was edited and it now links the solo artist's original Topic YouTube account.

BigHit accidentally links BTS Taehyung's impersonating YouTube account in recent X post

On March 15, BTS' Taehyung released his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, marking his solo comeback. The song garnered significant attention from both fans and netizens. As it continued to make accomplishments in terms of music video views, chart placements, etc., its promotions were still consistently rolled out.

Recently, YouTube made two billboard ads for the BTS soloist, promoting his new single, FRI(END)S, in Seoul. In response, BigHit Entertainment took to BTS' official X account to express their gratitude towards YouTube's promotions for their artist. The post not only thanked YouTube for the billboard but also motivated fans to create their YouTube Shorts with the idol's new track.

However, while they intended to link the idol's official Google-generated YouTube account of Taehyung, the X post rather showcased an impersonator of the idol's YouTube account, @V.offiically. While it's no surprise that several social media accounts aim to impersonate celebrities, fans were disappointed with a reputed company like BigHit Entertainment, not differentiating their artists' original accounts from impersonators.

Fans criticized the agency for their accidental promotions of the account, noting that it could work against the idol. New listeners might mistakenly believe the impersonator's account to be official, resulting in views, likes, and subscribers being directed to the wrong account instead of being beneficial to the original artist.

BigHit Entertainment promptly edited the X post and replaced the YouTube link with a Google-generated one. This updated link directed fans to Taehyung's solo projects and music videos compiled under the title 'V-Topic.' The centralized platform facilitates easy access for fans and other netizens to explore the idol's soloist works effortlessly.