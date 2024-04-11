Bitter Sweet Hell: Everything we know so far about the upcoming drama

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, MBC released the script reading videos and photos for the upcoming thriller, mystery, and comedy-drama Bitter Sweet Hell through its X and Instagram handles. The broadcasting network also announced that the series would premiere in the fourth week of May.

Directors Lee Dong-hyun and Kim Seung-woo directed the drama, which screenwriter Nam Ji-yeon wrote. Red Nine Pictures is the production company behind Bitter Sweet Hell, which features talented actors like Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hye-young, Kim Nam-hee, Yeonwoo, and others.

Bitter Sweet Hell will premiere on May 24, 2024

Release date

Bitter Sweet Hell, also known as Our House, Gaslighting, Gaseuraiting, Uri Jib, Uri Jip, is slated to premiere on May 24, 2024, as confirmed by the MBC via Instagram and X. It will be aired weekly with two episodes on Friday and Saturday. The drama will consist of twelve episodes.

Plot

Bitter Sweet Hell delves into the life of a psychology consultant, No Young-won, and her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang. They did not share a healthy relationship and thus were often involved in numerous conflicts. However, their family falls into a dangerous situation due to an unexpected case. The duo join hands to protect their loved ones from inevitable situations.

According to Han Cinema, the official synopsis for the series is as follows:

"Our House" tells the story of Korea's best psychological counselor Young Won and her mother-in-law Sa Gang facing each other's secrets and truths due to their husband and son"

Cast/Characters

Bitter Sweet Hell features talented veteran actresses Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hye-young, Kim Nam-hee, and Yeonwoo. They will chronicle the characters of Noh Young-won, Hong Sa-gang, Hong Jae-jin, and Se Na, respectively.

Kim Hee-sun as Noh Young-won

Kim Hee-sun is set to play the character of a psychology consultant and celebrity, Noh Young-won. Her personal and professional life is impressive, and as a result, many people are envious of her success. She is married to Hong Jae-jin, who is considerate towards her.

However, she does not bond well with her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang, and is often involved in arguments. Unfortunately, her family falls into an unknown danger, which compels her to form a partnership with her mother-in-law to protect their loved ones from the inevitable.

Kim Hee-sun is one of the most popular actresses in South Korea. She was featured in numerous series, including Wonderful Days, Angry Mom, The Great Doctor, Room No.9, Women of Dignity, Ice Fantasy, Alice, and Tomorrow. She recently appeared in Remmarriage and Desires. Due to her widespread popularity, the actress starred alongside Jackie Chan in the Chinese movie The Myth in 2005.

Lee Hye-young as Hong Sa-gang

Lee Hye-young will play the character of Hong Sa-gang, a mystery book writer, in Bitter Sweet Hell. Hong Sa-gang is a charismatic and sensitive woman who loves her family. However, she often argues with her daughter-in-law, Noh Young-won.

However, she provides her full support when she gets trapped in an unexpected case. The veteran actress has appeared in a series of dramas, including Mother, Lawless Lawyer, Boys Over Flowers, Kill Heel, and Big Bet Season 1 and 2.

Kim Nam-hee as Hong Jae-jin

Kim Nam-hee is set to chronicle the character of Noh Young-won's husband, Hong Jae-jin, in Bitter Sweet Hell. He is a considerate parent and a sympathetic and caring father. Hong Jae-jin is also a successful lawyer who bears the arguments between his wife and mother-in-law on a daily basis.

Kim Nam-hee has been featured in many series, including Reborn Rich, Glitch, Sweet Home, The Law Cafe, High Class, You Are My Spring, On the Verge of Insanity, Mad for Each Other, Band of Sisters, Family: The Unbreakable Bond and others. He has recently starred in the Netflix comedy and Sci-Fi series Chicken Nugget.

Meanwhile, Yeonwoo and Lee Joo-young will chronicle the characters of Sena and Oh Ji-eun. Not many details regarding their characters have been revealed yet.

Hwang Chan-sung will play Noh Young-min, the younger brother of Noh Young-won. The supporting cast includes Park Jae-chan, Shin So-yool, Jung Gun-joo, Jung Heon, and Choi Bo-kwang.

K-drama community is excited to see the female protagonists fighting the challenges head-on in the upcoming drama Bitter Sweet Hell.