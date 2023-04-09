BLACKPINK dethrones NewJeans after 4 consecutive months in Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for April 2023

Pink Venom singers BLACKPINK finally overthrew rookie girl group NewJeans in the latest Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

On April 9, 2023, the Korean Business Research Institute released its monthly list of brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl groups. The position's release reflects the heightened interest in BLACKPINK after its eldest member, Jisoo, made her much-awaited solo release with FLOWER on March 31, 2023.

The data analyzed by the institution were collected from March 9 to April 9. After NewJeans topped the rankings list for four consecutive months, in December 2022, January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023, the Pink Venom singers finally topped the list.

BLACKPINK, NewJeans continue to fight for first place, IVE climbs one rank in April 2023 girl group brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Institute releases a monthly list of brand reputation rankings for boy and girl groups. These rankings reflect the general public’s opinion and interest in K-pop groups by ways of analyzing several factors.

The institute takes a variety of factors into account, including media attention, customer interest, communications, and media coverage gathered through big data.

April 2023’s list of brand reputation rankings for female K-pop idol groups saw BLACKPINK retake the No. 1 position after four months of scoring second. Their index was 8,126,951.

The group’s high-ranking phrases included ‘Jisoo,’ ‘FLOWER,’ and ‘game.’ Meanwhile, the words ‘record,’ ‘reveal,’ and ‘release’ were the highest searched related terms.

NewJeans came in second with a 45,428,500 brand reputation index. BLACKPINK’s fans’ incredible reception to Jisoo’s solo release seems to have dropped them from the top spot.

IVE, who ranked fourth in February and March, climbed one rank to third position in this month’s brand reputation rankings. The group made their much-anticipated comeback with a pre-release track, Kitsch, on March 27, 2023, to a mixed response.

However, the group might climb higher after its first full-length album, I’ve IVE, releases tomorrow, on April 10.

Meanwhile, TWICE, who couldn’t make it to the top 5 in the last two months, landed at No. 4 in April’s brand reputation rankings. The top five were then rounded off with (G)I-DLE.

Check out the top 20 K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for April 2023 below:

BLACKPINK - 8,126,951 NewJeans - 5,428,500 IVE - 3,282,997 TWICE - 2,942,459 (G)-IDLE - 2,690,821 Red Velvet - 2,654,484 Girls' Generation - 2,650, 121 Apink - 2,346,241 LE SSERAFIM - 02,074,027 aespa - 1,967,618 Oh My Girl - 1,812,877 WJSN -1,780,378 H1-KEY - 1,648,501 STAYC - 1,320,372 MAMAMOO - 1,253,301 fromis_9 - 1,080,959 Girl's Day - 923,339 NMIXX - 910,339 APRIL - 893,801 ITZY - 788,598

Meanwhile, the upcoming month will be exciting for girl group fans as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo continues her solo promotions, including gifting fans with an episode of Nothing Much Prepared season 2 with Lee Youngji.

NewJeans was also reported to be making a comeback in June-July. However, ADOR stated that the comeback schedule hasn't yet been decided. IVE will also be making a comeback tomorrow.

