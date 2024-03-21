BLACKPINK Jisoo mesmerizes in collaboration with Cartier for WKorea's April 2024 issue

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently graced the cover of Cartier X WKorea's April 2024 Issue, marking a fusion of high-fashion elegance and K-pop allure. Unveiled on March 21, 2024, WKorea teased fans with glimpses of the pictorial via their X account, generating excitement for the collaboration. The official page of the magazine, @wkorea, shared a glimpse of the photo shoot, which they referred to as "Jisoo's Glorious Days."

Expand Tweet

Fans believe "Jisoo's Glorious Days" photo shoot captures the multifaceted emotions of the K-pop star under the gentle spring sunlight, heralding a new chapter of elegance in partnership with Cartier.

BLACKPINK Jisoo stuns in the latest collaboration with Cartier for WKorea

Dressed in a series of chic ensembles against a sunny backdrop, the Flower singer radiates confidence and allure in every frame. From sleek, slicked-back hair to bold, statement dresses, each look showcases a different facet of her style, with netizens particularly enamoured by her versatility and captivating presence.

The magazine shared several glimpses of the pictorial on their official Instagram account with a caption that reads:

"Under the gently shining spring sunlight, her various emotions and face are piled up in layers. The moment when Jisoo and Cartier’s glorious days unfold anew." [via Google Translate]

Fans believe the photoshoot highlights the artist's visuals and celebrates her ability to transcend conventional beauty standards, embracing diverse concepts with grace and sophistication.

One standout image from the April issue features her adorned in a black blazer dress, accessorized with exquisite Cartier jewellery, including the iconic Trinity necklace and rings.

Another captivating shot showcases the idol posing graciously in the back seat of a car in a white gold ensemble, accentuated by Cartier's Trinity earrings and bracelets, exuding timeless elegance and sophistication. Interestingly, Jisoo's collaboration with Cartier extends beyond the pages of WKorea, with the K-pop sensation serving as a spokesperson for the luxury brand's Panthère community since May 2022.

Her association with Cartier has seen her grace numerous events and occasions, including the prestigious Trinity event in Paris on February 7, 2024, commemorating the Maison's 100th anniversary. At the event, the BLACKPINK member captivated audiences with her elegance, wearing a custom-designed Cartier necklace valued at over $220,000.

Cartier's Trinity collection, renowned for its distinctive interwoven bands, celebrated its centennial milestone with a series of star-studded events across New York, London, and Paris. Jisoo, alongside fellow ambassadors Jackson Wang, Paul Mescal, and Yara Shahidi, joined long-time Cartier luminaries Rami Malek and Jake Gyllenhaal for the festivities, marking a momentous occasion in the brand's illustrious history.

As the BLACKPINK singer continues to captivate audiences with her style and charisma with each appearance, she embodies the essence of luxury and sophistication, leaving an indelible mark on the world of fashion and music.