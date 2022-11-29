BLACKPINK, Kim Seon-ho and Kim Se-jeong snag DCM Popularity Award prior to the release of 2022 Asia Artist Awards

On November 29, BLACKPINK, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Se-jeong, and Lim Young-woong snagged the DCM Popularity Award prior to the 2022 Asia Artist Awards.

The winners have been voted by fans in the popularity category for the following - “Favorite Male Musician”, “Favorite Female Musician”, “Favorite Actor”, and “Favorite Actress." Korea’s favorite trot singer, Lim Young-woong, girl-group BLACKPINK, actor Kim Seon-ho, and former idol Kim Se-jeong won the awards for these categories respectively.

Fan voting for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards began earlier in August this year and were held in two stages, with the artists’ respective worldwide fans voting to help their favorite singers and actors win the DCM Popularity Award.

Kim Seon-ho bagged the highest number of votes in DCM Popularity Awards

Kim Seon-ho bagged the highest number of votes in DCM Popularity Awards





The DCM Popularity Award was held in Japan from the 8th to the 28th. Amid heated competition among global fans until just before the end, Lim Youngwoong, BLACKPINK, Kim Seonho, and Kim Sejeong won the "2022 AAA DCM Popularity Award"

The DCM Popularity Award honors celebrities in two categories--music and acting--and is a part of the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. There are two rounds for the awards, the first one being a free voting round wherein 20 finalists are chosen to compete in the second and final round.

In the final voting round, which is a paid round wherein fans are required to register themselves with the DCM Live platform and vote for their favorite artists, BLACKPINK, Lim Young-woong, Kim Seon-ho, and Kim Se-jeong emerged as the winners in the music and acting categories for male and female Korean celebrities.

Kim Seon-ho won the second and final round across all categories with the highest number of votes - 83.8 percent or 1,092,620 votes. Business Proposal star Kim Se-jeong, who trailed behind, earned the second spot with 51.2 percent or 588,917 votes.

Among musical artists, BLACKPINK ranked first in the female singer category with a score of 28.6 percent or 375,284 votes, and trot singer Lim Young-woong topped the category amongst male singers with 30.6 percent or 323,044 votes.

Kim Seon-ho’s fans took to social media to react to the feat by the actor who has been missing from the TV screen for quite some time now.



The power he hold is insane!!! Not even officially comeback! But what is comeback? He doesn't go anywhere~



I am just waiting for DCM live to finally announce the winner but in my heart i know we won.. Kim Seonho keeps on winning!





Congratulation Kim Seonho, and Kim Sejeong are the winners of the 'DCM Popularity Award' in male actor and female actor category.



Double popularity awards for Kim Seonho!!!



Hot competition among global fans, Lim Young-woong (323,044 votes), BLACKPINK (375,284 votes), Kim Se-ho (1,092,620 votes) and Kim Se-jung (588,917 votes)









In particular, Kim Seonho has already secured two gold medals in 2022 AAA, confirming the award of the "DCM Popularity Award" following the "Idol Plus Popularity Award."

CONGRATULATIONS OUR KIM SEONHO





In particular, Kim Seonho has already secured two gold medals in 2022 AAA, confirming the award of the "DCM Popularity Award" following the "Idol Plus Popularity Award."

Can't wait to see you walk the AAA red carpet again, sir



Two trophies for kim seonho

Prior to this, Kim Seon-ho bagged the AAA RET Popularity Award and 'Idolplus Popularity Award', which was voted by Korean fans only, alongside K-pop juggernauts BTS.

The Asia Artist Awards aim to honor the best of Asian talent across music, acting, television, and films. Famous artists from different entertainment industries come together to celebrate a wonderful evening filled with the best talents Asia has to offer.

The award ceremony first began six years ago in 2016 by Korea-based finance news organization Money Today and its global media brands StarNews and MTN. The popularity awards category was introduced in 2021.

What is Kim Seon-ho upto?

After the stupendous success of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, his first show as a lead opposite Shin Min-ah, a personal scandal rocked Kim Seon-ho's world, forcing him to going missing from the public eye.

The actor is slowly making a return to acting and promotions after a prolonged period of being away from the cameras. He made his theatre comeback with Touching the Void, which was a mammoth success.

He will be hosting his first-ever Korean fan meeting on December 10 and 11 in Seoul, post which he will be heading to Manila, The Philippines, and Bangkok, Thailand, for his 2023 “One, Two, Three. Smile” Asia tour.

The actor will also star in Sad Tropics, which is touted to be his big screen debut, and he is positively in talks for the TV drama Hash’s Shinru, a historical romance drama.

Besides that, the Start Up actor will attend the 2022 Asia Artist Awards to be held at the Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, on December 13.

The prestigious awards will be hosted by the Super Junior leader, Leeteuk, and IZ*ONE member, Jang Won-young. The awards will be broadcast live via Idol Plus.

