BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surpasses Kylie Jenner as the most impactful influencer at Paris Fashion Week, becoming the first person to cross $80M mark

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has achieved a new feat in the fashion industry, surpassing international Hollywood celebrity Kylie Jenner. The American star, who became the youngest billionaire in the world a couple of years ago, is often considered among the most popular influencers in the media world. Endorsements and sponsorships attached to her name are reportedly priced in some of the biggest numbers.

However, the BLACKPINK star has entered a similar game, despite not being a billionaire. Jisoo has reportedly surpassed Jenner to become the most impactful influencer of all Paris Fashion Week events ever. Her influence has led her to generate $83 million in EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa cards) from her appearances at the mentioned events, making her the only person to surpass the $80 million mark. Thus, the idol's fans are beaming with pride over this news.

Jisoo reportedly becomes the most influential personality at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is often considered one of the most influential figures in the world of social media and beauty. With a massive following on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, she has leveraged her fame to build a successful beauty empire with her brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner's influence extends beyond the beauty industry, as she has also been involved in fashion, modeling, and other business ventures. As a prominent figure in fashion, she is quite sought after by most international brands, which has made her appear at multiple fashion shows and events. The businesswoman has attended one of the most renowned fashion shows, Paris Fashion Week, numerous times and has generated the most credit for them.

However, on March 18, 2024, she was surpassed by K-pop artist BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in terms of influence in the industry. The star, who has been making appearances at fashion shows now more than ever, has been the “main event” at each one of them, according to her fans.

However, the proof of Jisoo's impact arrived when she surpassed the $80 million mark, becoming the first and only person ever to achieve this feat at Paris Fashion Week.

Having appeared most of the time for Dior, in her last Paris Fashion Week appearance, she reportedly succeeded in generating $11.90 million, which comprised 26% of their total EMV. It also made the recent Dior Autumn-Winter show the most successful event of the season.

Jisoo's rise to the top spot highlights the increasing influence of K-pop stars on the global fashion scene. With her striking presence and sense of style, Jisoo has captured the attention of international fashion enthusiasts. Her dominance as an influencer during Paris Fashion Week represents the growing power of K-pop idols in shaping trends and setting fashion standards.

Fans believe that surpassing Kylie Jenner, who has long been regarded as one of the most influential figures in the fashion and beauty industry, is no small feat. Jisoo's achievement reflects the global reach of K-pop and its influence on mainstream culture.

Overall, Jisoo's rise to become the most impactful influencer at Paris Fashion Week events signals a new era in fashion where K-pop stars can take center stage and redefine industry standards.