Water singer Tyla posts an unexpected video of herself with BLACKPINK’s Lisa from a recording studio, hinting at a collab

On March 13, 2024, Water hitmaker Tyla took to Instagram to post a video with BLACKPINK’s Lisa while the two were at the studio. The South African singer mentioned in the caption that she gave Lisa a preview of a song from her upcoming album, TYLA. Fans were amazed at this turn of events and couldn’t help but think about a collaboration between the two artists.

To feed their urges, Tyla posted an Instagram story in the form of a short selfie video with the BLACKPINK star. In this story, she got fans’ hopes even higher as she captioned it with,

“Played her some of my favorite songs on the album. Definitely a Lisa X Tyla collab down the line”

Tyla and Lisa's meeting leaves fans elated

South Africa-born singer Tyla Laura Seethal entered Hollywood a couple of years ago and energized it for good. She brought traditional, innately fierce, and zestful African music to the international scene while proudly representing it with her moves. Just a few months ago, she released the lead single from her debut album, TYLA, and had the entire world dancing to the track Water.

In a 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Tyla had expressed her desire to collaborate with the celebrated South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. After being asked if she had a favorite song by the group, she quickly answered Kill This Love. Though both parties had never crossed paths before, her clear answer was enough for K-pop fans to start hyping up the idea of a collaboration.

March 13, 2024, brought in a clip of Tyla and BLACKPINK’s Lisa together. They were spotted sitting in a studio, listening to music and looking delightful in their element. Fans gagged as soon as they saw this video. This video was posted by Tyla, who captioned the Instagram post as,

“Album drops next week Friday 22.033 Track 10. A.R.T Gave @lalalalisa_m the first listen”

The BLACKPINK star commented, “Can’t wait,” on the video.

The post vividly says that Tyla invited Lisa to listen to songs from her album and even gave her the privilege of being one of the first people to hear the songs. Fans were exhilarated that the BLACKPINK star was chosen by the African singer for such important business. After the listening session, Tyla recorded a selfie video with the BLACKPINK member, which the fandom found to be extremely adorable.

Tyla’s story caption has gotten fans all heated up and excited about the prospect of a collaboration between the two. They couldn’t help themselves from demanding a “Water challenge” of the two since many other artists have already done it. Fans already deem this collaboration to be highly successful and fun, given the energy and talent of the artists involved.