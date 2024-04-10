On April 9, 2024, @viraltakes reported on X that Park Chae-young, better known as Rosé from BLACKPINK, is rumored to attend the upcoming RIMOWA event scheduled for April 15, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Although details about the event remain undisclosed due to its private nature, speculation mounts regarding the attendance of several high-profile personalities. Among the guests, here is the list of expected attendees :

TREASURE's Junkyu and Haruto

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Wonwoo

EXO's Xiumin and Baekhyun

Thailand actor Mile Phakphum

Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton

The excitement regarding the BLACKPINK member's participation arises from her past partnerships and roles as a RIMOWA ambassador.

RIMOWA's anticipated guest list, Rosé's collaboration with the brand, and more

The Formula One car racer Lewis Hamilton's visit to Korea for the brand event was hinted at in an interview with a media outlet Coupang Play before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Although specifics about the visit remain undisclosed, it is presumed to be related to the brand's event, given Hamilton's association with the brand.

The anticipation surrounding Rosé's attendance stems from her previous collaborations and ambassadorships with RIMOWA and other luxury brands.

In September 2023, Rosé attended the RIMOWA "Seit 1898" 125th-anniversary exhibit debut in New York City, where she sported a crystal-embellished ruched bodysuit by Alex Perry.

Subsequently, Rosé was announced as the brand's global ambassador. She joined Lewis Hamilton and French soccer player Kylian Mbappé as the faces of RIMOWA's latest campaign.

Recent updates from BLACKPINK Rosé

Rosé's recent Instagram post featuring the Dazed Korea x Rimowa collaboration also fueled speculation about her upcoming plans.

The post showcased striking images of the artist with her newly-curled hairstyle, accompanied by a rather interesting caption,

"Beyond excited for this editorial with @dazedkorea x @rimowa. These new rimowa colors are getting me intensely excited for the summer. I hope you all enjoy these, and I hope you're all ready for the summer (with mee..♡)."

The caption expresses excitement for the summer and hints at potential future endeavors.

This statement triggered speculation among fans about what the idol might have in store for the summer ahead. Many speculate it could involve a new album, single, or perhaps even an announcement regarding her label, similar to her fellow BLACKPINK members.

Translated by a user on X, @roseannepics, a media representative questioned the singer about whether her Instagram post hinting at summer held any significance. The On The Ground singer, appearing slightly flustered, cleverly evaded the question with a playful remark, saying,

"summer... oh, summer.. see you soon."

This enigmatic response further piqued fans' curiosity about the idol's upcoming projects for the summer.

In addition to her collaboration with RIMOWA, the BLACKPINK member serves as a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., adding to her growing list of global campaigns.

Rosé's departure from YG Entertainment in December 2023 marked the beginning of her solo pursuits, actively engaging in various events and photoshoots. While details about her musical ventures remain under wraps, her participation in I-LAND 2's signal song, Final Love Song, and teasers for a new song suggest ongoing activity in the music sphere.

Furthermore, reports indicate the artist's efforts to establish her independent label for solo promotions, following in the footsteps of her BLACKPINK counterparts.

As fans eagerly await the RIMOWA event, the rumored guest list promises an exciting gathering of celebrities from diverse backgrounds, setting the stage for potential interactions and collaborations. With Rosé, Lewis Hamilton, and other prominent figures in attendance, the RIMOWA event is poised to be a star-studded affair, further solidifying the brand's status as a global luxury icon.