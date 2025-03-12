Bob Rivers net worth: Fortune explored as longtime radio host passes away at 68 

Seattle radio personality Bob Rivers has passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. His wife, Lisa Rivers, confirmed the news with the Seattle Times, adding that he died from complications of esophageal cancer at the age of 68.

Lisa told the outlet:

"I have everything that Bob’s done and that we’ve done together to be grateful for. I will miss him tremendously but I can push play on his voice and our memories will live on."

For the unversed, Rivers had dominated the morning radio show segment in the city for over two decades. He was best remembered for his witty humor, insightful commentary, and his song parodies called Twisted Tunes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the ex-broadcaster boasts an estimated fortune of $1 million.

Bob Rivers stayed on-air for 11 straight days until Baltimore Orioles won a game during their 1988 23-game losing streak

Bob Rivers was born in Honolulu and grew up in Branford, Connecticut. He took an interest in radio at an early age, with his first on-air moment coming at the age of 5 after winning a contest, according to the Seattle Times. In high school, Rivers started his own radio station out of the janitor's closet.

By the age of 16, he began a career in the industry. Following brief yet successful stints in Boston and Baltimore, which included him staying on-air for 11 straight days during the Baltimore Orioles' losing streak (1988), Seattle's KISW 99.9 FM offered Rivers a job.

Robert's first show in the city was Bob Rivers Twisted Radio, which featured a mix of rock music, comedy, and interviews with pop culture icons. In 2001, the show moved to KZOK, becoming The Bob Rivers Show. In addition to music and interviews, it featured comedic vocal impersonations, sports commentary, and occasional skits.

In April 2011, the radio show reportedly moved to KJR-FM after being unable to reach a contract deal with CBS, owner of KZOK. This version of the segment featured classic rock music, movie discussions, local and national news, celebrity news, and interviews. It ran through August 2014, ending on the twenty-fifth anniversary of Bob Rivers' first day on-air in Seattle.

Talking about Rivers' success after his demise, his younger son Andrew told the Seattle Times:

"He got to be himself. I think that's why he succeeded."

The Bob Rivers Show was a hit as many times it topped the popularity polls, according to the outlet. In 2023, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Its co-host, Joe Bryant, told the publication:

"Other than my father, there is no man who has influenced my life more than Bob."

Retiring from radio, Bob and his wife of 42 years moved to Vermont and began maple syrup farming. He also began podcasting, his passion for broadcasting never waning.

Per Seattle Times, Bob Rivers was diagnosed with esophageal cancer three years ago. Through the chemotherapy and surgeries, the ex-broadcaster continued work on his podcast and other projects.

Through his career, Rivers was known to make several song parodies called Twisted Tunes. He even released several Christmas-themed projects like Twisted Christmas (1988) and I Am Santa Claus (2002). RIAA certified the former album as gold. He also was part of the band Spike and the Impalers, which played to sold-out audiences.

Rivers is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Andrew and Keith; Keith's wife, Leanne; and granddaughters Hazel and Georgia.

