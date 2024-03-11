BLACKPINK’s Jennie is on a roll, making waves in the entertainment realm with a slew of captivating solo projects. The latest feather in her cap is the highly anticipated JTBC variety show, My Name is Gabriel, which recently revealed its stellar lineup, including esteemed actors Ji Chang-wook and Park Bo-gum.

In an exclusive report by Star News on March 11, 2024, Jennie is reported to have joined the cast, adding to the star power of this exciting venture into the world of variety television.

My Name is Gabriel is a variety show that follows the format of the Life of Others special previously featured on MBC's Infinite Challenge. In this show, cast members travel abroad to experience the lives of non-celebrities. Confirmed cast members include Park Myung-soo, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin-kyung, and Ji Chang-wook.

Expand Tweet

"This one looks fun": Fans wait for the confirmation as BLACKPINK Jennie is reported to join the cast of My Name is Gabriel

Jennie’s participation would mark her first collaboration with Producer Kim Tae-ho on My Name is Gabriel, fulfilling her expressed desire to work with him. The K-pop sensation made her initial foray into variety shows with SBS's Village Survival, The Eight in 2018 and recently took a fixed role in tvN's APARTMENT 404 after six years.

The program expands on the concept of the Life of Others special from MBC's Infinite Challenge and is seen as a spin-off of the Infinite Challenge universe presented by Producer Kim Tae-ho. The idol's collaboration with Kim Tae-ho PD is a significant milestone, reflecting her admiration for his work.

Fans expressed their desire on social media to witness an incredible ensemble cast.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The filming is expected set to begin in early March, with a likely premiere in June. Jennie's recent success in variety television with APARTMENT404 showcased her infectious laughter, quick wit, and undeniable charm. The singer's participation in My Name is Gabriel is anticipated to bring another layer of excitement and laughter to the small screen.

In January 2024, Jennie from BLACKPINK revealed her intention to launch her debut solo EP and a complete solo album by the conclusion of 2024. Additionally, she co-established an entertainment company named Odd Atelier (OA) alongside her mother in November 2023.

Although BLACKPINK renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, the members prioritized individual endeavors. The rapper established ODDATELIER, Lisa launched LLOUD, and Jisoo introduced BLISSOO as an independent venture. Rosé's company is yet to be revealed.