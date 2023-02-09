Bosch franchise to produce two new spinoff series

Amazon plans to add two new untitled shows to the Bosch franchise.

The original show was led by Titus Welliver as Hieronymus (Harry) Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective II Jerome (Jerry) Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lieutenant II Grace Billets, Lance Reddick as Chief of Police Irvin Irving, Annie Wersching as Police Officer I Julia Brasher, Jason Gedrick as Raynard Waits, Sarah Clarke as Eleanor Wish, Madison Lintz as Madeline (Maddie) Bosch, and Jeri Ryan as Veronica Allen.

The IMDb description of the show reads:

"An L.A.P.D. homicide detective works to solve the murder of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial in federal court for the murder of a serial killer."

The original show was developed by Eric Overmyer and ran for seven seasons, from February 6, 2014, to June 25, 2021.

Bosch spinoffs loglines revealed

Amazon has already spent a lot of money on the rights to build Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider franchises and they have now pulled the trigger on expanding the Bosch universe.

Following the success of the original series, they released Bosch: Legacy, which served as a spin-off and the show's eighth season, reuniting the original cast.

Bosch: Legacy will also be getting a second season soon.

The two untitled spinoff shows will be about the characters J. Edgar and Renee Ballard from the original show. The description of the character J. Edgar reads:

"A police drama following Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

It continues:

EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ."

Meanwhile, Renee Ballard's description reads:

"Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community."

It continues:

"Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD. EPs: Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ."

It is currently not known if the two new projects, both of which are still in the development stage, will be for Amazon, Freevee or both platforms.

