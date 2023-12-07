“Boy of the year more like”: Troye Sivan being named GQ’s Man of the Year sparks mixed reactions online

In Sydney, Troye Sivan, the Australian singer-songwriter, was crowned GQ Man of the Year on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The artist was seen smiling ear to ear as he accepted the award from American actor Ross Lynch at the exclusive event at Bondi Pavilion.

The Boy Erased actor gave a speech at the event, saying:

"Thank you so much, everyone. It's not lost on me the irony of me winning Man of the Year when I did drag for the first time this year."

Sivan's win raised a lot of reactions online, with some expressing that he looked more like a boy and thus did not look old enough for the award. However, most netizens celebrated the singer's achievement.

Who is Troye Sivan? GQ's Man Of The Year leaves netizens divided

Troye Sivan Mellet was born on June 5, 1995, in Johannesburg, South Africa to parents Laurelle Mellet and Shaun Mellet. He moved to Perth, Australia with his family when he was only two years old. Troye has two brothers and a sister, as per IMDb. The artist rose to fame by posting YouTube videos with other popular creators in the early 2010s.

He has also dipped his toes in acting and singing. Troye Sivan is famous for his roles in The Spud franchise, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Boy Erased (2018). The artist's discography contains three studio albums, five extended plays, one video album, twenty-three singles, and much more, as per Time Magazine.

Troye Sivan came out as gay at the early age of 18 via a YouTube video in August 2013. At the time, the pop singer said that he refused to be “ashamed” of his sexuality and explained he had already come out to his family in 2010, as per The New Yorker.

Troye Sivan was awarded the GQ Man of the Year this Wednesday. He began his acceptance speech by mentioning the music video for his new single, One of Your Girls, where the Rush singer dressed in drag alongside a shirtless Ross Lynch, his co-actor. The song was for his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, as per Page Six.

Sivan spoken about the experience in his speech, saying:

"I feel more in touch with my femininity than ever. I think it speaks to a point I'd like to make, which is that my relationship with masculinity has been strange my entire life."

He added that as he was given the honor, he would make a point to stand up for the women and LGBTQ+ people in his life.

The internet has given their opinions about GQ's decision to crown Troye Sivan as Man of the Year. While some celebrated the win, many also poked fun at him in the comments section of the various pages that shared the news, like @PopBase, @PopCrave, and more:

Troye Sivan attended the ceremony in Sydney with his two brothers, Tyde and Steele. The singer ditched the normal black tie dress code and was clad in a layered, all-white ensemble that consisted of loose-fitting shorts. He completed the look with a Prada newsboy cap, black shoes, and socks.

Other celebrities like Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey, and Zoe Terakes were also present at the event.