John Lewis, a prominent department store chain, finds itself embroiled in controversy following the publication of an article in its staff magazine offering instructional articles to parents for their transgender children.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the store issued a new Identity magazine publication to more than 70,000 staff members. As seen in The Telegraph, the magazine produced by the LGTQIA+ network, faced a boycott.

As seen in the publication, the magazine alerted parents on how to determine the mental health of their children. It also quoted the figures from the controversial charity Stonewall, suggesting that the suicidal rate of trans children has doubled the nation's average.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) argued about the released magazine, which has ignited a fierce backlash. There are mixed opinions as "Boycott John Lewis" trends on X, calling for a boycott against the company, whereas some suggest that it promotes diversity.

John Lewis & Partners is a British brand of high-end department stores that operates throughout the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise as part of the John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose.

John Lewis under fire: Transgender article spurs boycott call

The department store has been accused of "contemptuous dismissal of staff" after they launched an in-house staff magazine with figures and points taken from Stonewall, a controversial transgender charity.

In June 2021, Stonewall was linked as a controversial charity as one of the founding members was accused of taking an extremist stance. Reportedly, the member gave incorrect advice on equality law — the stance given was linked directly to trans rights, thus making it an arguable charity, as seen in The Guardian.

The movement calling for a boycott continues to gain traction on X as many netizens questioned the department store company's trans ideology. However, there were also some found who it helpful as a parent.

John Lewis expected to cut off 11,000 employees in the next five years:

As per The Guardian report on Saturday, January 27, 2024, the John Lewis Partnership is expected to cut off 11,000 staff jobs in the next five years, as seen in The Brand Equity.

Reportedly, across head office, supermarkets, and departmental markets, roughly about 10% of the workforce would be affected.

The number of layoffs is not expected to be replaced as Reuters reached out to the company, and the company responded with a statement saying,

"The John Lewis Partnership has a plan to return to profit, which involves investing heavily to enhance our customer offer, technology, stores and becoming more efficient."

As per the Brand Equity, the 159-year-old group has been struggling due to tough competition in recent years. The company chairperson, Sharon White, will reportedly resign in 2025.

