"A bloke cannot be a lesbian" - Martina Navratilova takes umbrage at Stonewall allegedly including a transwoman in their Lesbian Visibility tribute

Martina Navratilova has found herself at the heart of controversy again with her comments regarding LGBT rights organization Stonewall's recent tribute titled "The Importance of Lesbian Visibility".

Earlier on Tuesday (November 28), a video posted by Stonewall came under fire on social media. Many users accused the organization of including a trans woman 15 seconds into their video.

"Only takes 15 seconds in and you get a bloke. Well played Stonewall. Good on you," an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Martina Navratilova chimed in as well, voicing her disapproval of the video for equating a lesbian to a "bloke".

"Omg… a bloke cannot be a lesbian. No matter what they say, no matter how they feel, no matter how much they try to convince us otherwise. A bloke ≠ a lesbian," she wrote.

Stonewall is a LGBT rights charity in the United Kingdom. The largest LGBT rights organization in Europe, it was named after the historic 1969 gay riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, USA.

Martina Navratilova is a staunch critic of trans athletes competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova poses with her wife Julie Lemigova

Martina Navratilova never misses a step when it comes to criticizing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. The American was previously considered to be an LGBT ally, but her comments over the last few years seem to suggest that she may not consider herself a part of the community.

Earlier this year, the American expressed displeasure upon learning that trans powerlifter Avi Silverberg had broken the women's bench press record in the 84+ kilogram category at a national tournament in the USA.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" Navratilova wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle in August.

Navratilova also denounced the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for their recent transgender inclusion policy around the same time.

"Come on USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so…," she wrote.

The 67-year-old also disapproved of football star Megan Rapinoe's statement that she would welcome a transgender player in the USWNT.

"Yikes..." she wrote in response to a report about Rapinoe's comments.

