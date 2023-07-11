Brady Landfill's Red Dress Painting dedicated to missing Indegenous women covered by dirt in viral video leaves netizens outraged 

A viral video has caught the attention of several social media users as a man was seen shovelling first onto the popular Red Dress Painting at Brady Landfill.

In the video, the man can be seen dumping garbage on the mural, which was dedicated to indigenous women. As per CBC News, the incident took place on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

As soon as the incident took place, fans reached the Brady Landfill where the Red Dress Painting is and started sweeping the floor to remove the dirt and soil. The mural was a part of regular rallies that are conducted in America to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or been killed.

Generally, these people wear red and swear to spread awareness, as there has been a growing number of victims of violence.

While it's not confirmed why the man dumped dirt on the Red Dress Painting mural, many on social media have been calling it a “hate crime.” The video left dozens infuriated as it made its way on Reddit.

Brady Landfill's Red Dress Painting has been a special spot to people fighting for the cause, as the area has been known for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found on the same spot.

The Red Dress Painting symbolizes the movement, as people often wear red dresses to show their concern towards the missing indigenous women.

Social media users left outraged as man dumps Brady Landfill's Red Dress Painting with soil and dust: Reactions explored

In a shocking act that has stirred widespread outrage, a man was recently captured on video after he callously spoilt the iconic Red Dress Painting by Brady Landfill, smothering it with soil and dust.

The incident, captured on camera and shared on social media across various platforms, has left netizens appalled and saddened. As the video got shared on Reddit by @m0stly_harmless25, here's how social media users reacted:

Social media users called out a man who threw soil and dust on the mural on the Brady Landfill which was dedicated to missing Indigenous women. (Image via Reddit)

The video was also shared by @winnipegwildin on Instagram, and here's how social media users reacted:

At the moment, it's not known who the man was or what his motive was. However, the dirt and soil were cleared instantly as many fans reached Brady Landfill to clean the Red Dress Painting.

