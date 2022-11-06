“Break the cycle babe”: Julia Fox responds to TikTok critique and denies having botox

Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox clapped back on social media after a TikToker criticized her for her "bad botox job," despite the actor not having received any cosmetic procedures.

Julia Fox (image via Getty Images/Unknown)

The TikTok video containing multiple stitches has gone viral after Fox herself replied to one of her critics by saying they needed to "break the cycle" of insulting women.

Julia Fox slams woman for saying she "needs botox"

Fox had initially taken to the app to talk about child support. She starts the video by asking, "You know what irks the sh*t out of me." Her innocuous video was about a rant on how child support should pay for your wasted time.

This video was stitched by another woman who started the video in a similar note asking,

"You know what irks the sh*t out of me? Your bad botox. You can't really miss it."

She then went on to point at Fox's face around her forehead, saying her muscles are still pulling at her eyebrows and creating lines. She then said that the actor needed "a little bit more botox."

Julia Fox again stitched that video and slammed the person with a two-point comeback. She overlayed a text that first announced that her face was free from botox. She then went on to say that the person was very focused on the negative and lash out at women as a result. She said:

"I don't have botox, but you clearly have unresolved trauma and refuse to acknowledge it, causing you a) focus on the negative in every situation and b) lash out at women who aren't plagued by misery like you."

She then imitated the woman's speech by saying, "You need a little bit more therapy." She ended her classy slam by saying, "Break the cycle, babe."

Fox has never had any cosmetic procedures.

Uncut Gems was the movie that put Julia Fox on the radar. Born in Milan, Fox moved to New York at the age of six, where she rose to fame after the Adam Sandler movie, but mainly for her undeniably good looks.

Many have speculated that she has undergone a BBL surgery after fans saw a post with Kanye West and Madonna.

Julia Fox has previously been candid about her personal life, even admitting to an overdosing event in her teenage years and her skin condition (rosacea). The only thing the actress has claimed to have done on her face is getting false eyelashes.

She told a publication that she can't live without getting her top eyelashes done, among other popular skincare and makeup products. Images of her from when she was in her early twenties were compared to her images now and fans have claimed that her beauty is natural.

Poll : 0 votes