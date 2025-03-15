"Bro about to deport the reporter"- Memes erupt as internet reacts to reporter hitting Donald Trump with a microphone in the face 

During a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Friday, President Donald Trump was accidently hit in the face with a microphone while being interviewed.

In the viral clip, as Trump was in the middle of answering the reporters' questions, the furry end known as the dead cat of a boom microphone struck the lower part of his face. The President’s mouth and chin came in contact with the seemingly unstable mic after it moved to the side.

Trump instantly leaned back to avoid further impact and seemingly side-eyed the reporter whose mic caused the awkward moment. The 47th President's supposed glare at the reporter prompted comedic reactions online.

"Bro about to deport the reporter", one X user wrote.

"Has this ever once happened in the history of the United States? I'm surprised Secret Service didn't jump on her", one person joked.

"FBI probably waiting for the reporter at home already", another resonated.

"Lmaoooo he tried to let it go but he couldn't", one more joked.

Nerizens continued to joke, while discussing the many outcomes. More reactions and memes followed.

Memes erupt online after reporter's mic hit President Trump in the face. (Image via X/@kirawontmiss)

Some people quipped they would not mind witnessing a similar scene again.

"one more time and a little bit harder for me plz", wrote one.

"…would it be wrong if I said do it again?", commented another.

"She made television tonight" — Donald Trump to the reporter after viral mic moment

Donald Trump raised both his eyebrows after the reporter’s mic accidentally bumped into his face. Another reporter asked him:

"You're concerned about the situation in Gaza. What are the hopes now?"

However, Trump spoke in between the reporter's questions and turned to his side to speak to someone as he stated:

"She made television tonight."

Referring to the reporter holding the furry microphone, Trump humorously added:

"She just became a big story tonight, right? Did you see that?"

Donald Trump turned to the reporters again while poking his tongue in his cheek as he lightly shook his head.

Another one of President Trump's Friday moments made the rounds on social media for an entirely different reason. He was seen leaving the White House accompanied by Elon Musk's son, X. The 4-year-old excitedly followed Donald Trump while jumping on his feet.

The President was then seen scooping little X up from behind and helping him climb the Marine One. Photos and videos capturing the moment went viral online, as netizens dubbed it adorable.

