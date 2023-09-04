"Bro's wife really holding down this fight": Hilarious Logan Paul memes erupt as alleged Nina Agdal Twitter video goes viral 

As many wait for the much-anticipated Logan Paul and Dillon Danis fight, netizens are having a field day with the latter’s taunts. The MMA fighter has endlessly been throwing jabs at the former by ridiculing his fiancée, Nina Agdal. Claims of her allegedly being in an explicit video have resulted in hilarious memes about the elder Paul brother. One read:

Netizen reacts to Dillon Danis' online Nina Agdal taunts (Image via Twitter)

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ fight is expected to take place on 14 October at Manchester England. Their dual was announced on 8 August. Since then, the duo has been relentlessly attacking each other online. This included the latter bringing Agdal’s dating history to light and also posting explicit content of the model online, simply to poke fun at Paul.

Most recently, an explicit video supposedly featuring Agdal made its rounds online. However, it was later confirmed by trust worthy sources that it was not her in the video. Drama Alert took to Twitter to say that “the video if not of Nina Agdal, but of a different girl.”

Nevertheless, many believed that this was simply a hard blow towards Logan Paul. Subsequently, hilarious memes about the situation erupted online.

Hysterical Logan Paul memes erupt online in wake of viral Twitter video

Nina Agdal has been trending on Twitter, with Logan Paul facing the brunt of the situation. Some reactions to the latest video scandal read:

Responding to the low blows online, Logan Paul told Andrew Schultz in a podcast that his relationship with Agdal has not been affected by Danis. He also claimed that he was aware of her dating history before their own relationship started.

Logan Paul has not steered away from the online trash talking. He posted videos claiming that he is willing to bet one million dollars that he will surely beat Danis in their fight. He also believed that Danis would pull out of the fight. He said on his Impaulsive podcast:

“I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this: if he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull out clause.”

Paul and Danis also continued their spat during a heated press conference where it was reported that they had to be held apart as their fight was becoming incredibly intense.

This is not the first time Paul has been the centre of a controversy. In 2021, he announced the CryptoZoo NFT project which required fans to pay $1000 to “hatch,” “breed, collect and trade exotic animal hybrids on the blockchain.” However, the game does not exist till date and sadly many had already paid for the game. According to the New York Post, followers had not received a refund even by July.